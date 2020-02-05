2020 Study on the South African Cement Manufacturing Industry, Including Lime and Related Materials

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The South African Cement Manufacturing Industry, including Lime and Related Materials in South Africa 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the manufacture of cement, lime and related products assesses the state and size of the sector and the factors that influence it. There is comprehensive information on imports and exports, major players and their capacity and performance, and developments in the sector.



There are profiles of 15 companies including major players such as PPC, AfriSam, Lafarge, NPC-Cimpor, Sephaku and Mamba. Other profiled companies include Cemza, which started producing cement at Coega in March 2019 and Bontebok Limeworks.



The South African Cement Manufacturing Industry



The distressed state of the construction sector, the poor economy and reduced spending on infrastructure resulted in declining sales volumes of cement in 2019. Local producers of lime, cement and related products entered 2020 with declining production capacity utilisation rates, weakening demand and intensifying competition for market share.



Although South Africa and its neighbours are oversupplied, imported cement continues to pour into the saturated market. The challenging local operating environment has been compounded by high fuel costs and energy insecurity.



Imports Surge



Anti-dumping duties that came into effect in 2015 stemmed the influx of Pakistani cement products. But since March 2018, imported cement from Vietnam has flooded the market and imports are undercutting local prices by as much as 45%. The Concrete Institute has asked the International Trade Administration Commission to investigate and has suggested trade protection in the form of tariffs. Role players say that cheap imported products are mainly used in the private building trade, notably in the informal sector.



Consolidation



In view of the challenging market conditions in the cement industry, stakeholders have proposed the need for consolidation for producers to take advantage of opportunities in sub-Saharan African countries that offer good growth prospects. Merger negotiations between PPC and AfriSam broke down in December 2017, but both indicated that they remain open to the possibility of a future merger.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Trade

4.1.2. Corporate Actions

4.1.3. Regulations

4.2. Regulatory Developments

4.2.1. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.3. Continental

4.4. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Environment

5.2. Construction and Government Expenditure on Infrastructure

5.3. Input Costs

5.4. Cheap Imports

5.5. Technology, Research & Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.6. Labour

5.7. Environmental Concerns



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Company Profiles



PPC Ltd

Afrisam (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Lafarge Industries South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Saint-Gobain Construction Products South Africa (Pty) Ltd

NPC Intercement (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Idwala Industrial Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Bontebok Limeworks (Pty) Ltd

Sephaku Holdings Ltd

Kerneos Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd

Specialty Minerals South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Mamba Cement Company (RF) (Pty) Ltd (The)

S A Lime and Gypsum (Pty) Ltd

Afrimat Ltd

PBD Holdings (Pty) Ltd

Cemza (Pty) Ltd

