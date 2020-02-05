Global Paper And Plastic Straws Market to be Worth Around USD 9,051 Million By 2025 - Zion Market Research

Paper and Plastic Straws Market

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Paper and Plastic Straws Market by Product Type (Kraft Paper Straws, Printed Paper Straws, and Plastic Straws) and by End-User (Hotels, Restaurants & Motels, Bars & Lounges, Cafes, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global paper and plastic straws market was valued at approximately USD 4,476 million in 2018 and is expected to generate USD 9,051 million by 2025, at a CAGR of around 10.6% between 2019 and 2025.

Straws are essential components in all sorts of food service outlets. They are used extensively in cafes, cars, lounges, quick service restaurants, roadside eateries as well as in residential houses and apartments. They provide a disposable and convenient solution for drinking beverages. The latest inclination toward non-plastic straws has increased as paper straws are eco-friendly in nature. The food service industry is a significant consumer of paper straws, and an increasing number of food outlets is driving the demand for paper straws significantly.

The increasing use of eco-friendly straws is expected to be the majorly driving the global paper and plastic straws market. A large number of international restaurants and café chains have announced their decision to remove plastic straws from their outlets and replace them with eco-friendly paper straws. For example, Starbucks and McDonald’s have phased out the use of plastic straws across all their outlets. Starbucks plans to phase out plastic straws by 2020. On the other hand, McDonald’s recently announced that it will ban plastic straws at its U.K. and Ireland restaurants. This is expected to further aid the growth of the global paper and plastic straws market. However, the high cost of paper straws as compared to plastic straws is expected to slightly restrain the growth of the global paper and plastic straws market. The global awareness regarding the reduction of non-degradable products, such as plastic, and the threats posed by these materials are expected to persuade the consumers to opt for eco-friendly paper straws. This is expected to provide new growth avenues for the key players operating in the global paper and plastic straws market in the future.

Based on type, the global paper and plastic straws market includes kraft paper straws, printed paper straws, and plastic straws. By end-user, the global paper and plastic straws market is segmented into hotels, restaurants and motels, bars and lounges, cafes, and others. Cafes accounted for the largest share of the global paper and plastic straws market in 2018.

By region, Asia Pacific was the largest region for paper and plastic straws market in 2018 globally and accounted for the highest market share in terms of both revenue and volume. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for paper and plastic straws across the region.

Some key players operating in the global paper and plastic straws market include Huhtamaki Group, Tetra Pak International S.A., Aardvark Straws, Biopac (UK) Ltd., Merrypak, Ecopack, Dynamec, Stone Straw Limited, Guangzhou Jiurong Packaging, Guangzhou Guanlin Paper Products, Gorlando Commodity, Zhengzhou GStar Plastics, and HengYuePaper Products.

This report segments the global paper and plastic straws market into:

Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market: Type Analysis

Kraft Paper Straws

Printed Paper Straws

Plastic Straws

Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market: End-User Analysis

Hotels

Restaurants and Motels

Bars and Lounges

Cafes

Others

Global Paper and Plastic Straws Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

