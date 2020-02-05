Issued by NCRI

Iran: Posting messages, pictures of Resistances Leadership as sham parliamentary elections draws closer

Tehran 5 Feb 2020 - Maryam Rajavi

“My vote: Overthrow, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”

Neither the crown nor the turban, Khamenei is finished”
— NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, as the sham parliamentary election draws closer, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in different parts of Tehran, and in Shiraz, Arak, Behbahan, Tabriz, Abadan, Ardakan, Babolsar, and Dezful.

The banners read, “Regime is submerging in a black hole that will lead to it overthrow,” “rise up to overthrow the ruling theocracy,” “My vote is overthrow, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the Leader, hail to Mojahed,” “Iran uprising continues until mullahs’ overthrow, death to Khamenei,” and “neither the crown nor the turban, Khamenei is finished.”

February 5, 2020

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

