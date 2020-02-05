“My vote: Overthrow, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi”

Neither the crown nor the turban, Khamenei is finished” — NCRI

PARIS, FRANCE, February 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, February 4, 2020, as the sham parliamentary election draws closer, Resistance Units posted pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in different parts of Tehran, and in Shiraz, Arak, Behbahan, Tabriz, Abadan, Ardakan, Babolsar, and Dezful.

The banners read, “Regime is submerging in a black hole that will lead to it overthrow,” “rise up to overthrow the ruling theocracy,” “My vote is overthrow, death to Khamenei, hail to Rajavi,” “death to the oppressor, be it the shah or the Leader, hail to Mojahed,” “Iran uprising continues until mullahs’ overthrow, death to Khamenei,” and “neither the crown nor the turban, Khamenei is finished.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

February 5, 2020

Iran: Posting messages, pictures of Resistances Leadership as sham parliamentary elections draws closer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.