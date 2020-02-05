Global Switchgear Market Analysis & Forecast, 2015-2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Switchgear Market (2019-2025): Market Forecast by Voltage, by Insulation, by Types, by Applications, by Regions, by Key Countries, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this research, the Global Switchgear Market is anticipated to register growth during 2019-2025.



This report thoroughly covers the market by voltage, insulation types, applications, regions and key countries. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going global Switchgear market trends, opportunities/high growth areas and market drivers which would help the stakeholders to devise and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



With increasing investment in renewable energy across the globe, the demand for switchgear is surging rapidly. Moreover, the growing construction industry along with a rise in demand for safe and secure electrical allocation systems would be the key factor driving the demand for switchgear market throughout the forecast period.



In the overall global Switchgear market share, Asia-Pacific has captured major revenue pie in 2018 and is expected to lead during the forecast period. China and India are the leading revenue-generating countries in Asia-Pacific Switchgear market.



On the basis of high voltage switchgear insulation, the market can be broadly categorized into air-insulated, gas insulted and others. Rise in demand for Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) in the industrial sector due to its features which can satisfy high energy demands for the machines with low ownership cost would drive the demand for Gas Insulated Switchgear over the coming years.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1. Report Description

2.2. Key Highlights of The Report

2.3. Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4. Research Methodology

2.5. Assumptions



3. Global Switchgear Market Overview

3.1. Global Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

3.2. Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Voltage, 2018 & 2025F

3.3. Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Application, 2018 & 2025F

3.4. Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Regions, 2018 & 2025F

3.5. Global Switchgear Market Industry Life Cycle

3.6. Global Switchgear Market - Porter's Five Forces, 2018



4. Global Switchgear Market Dynamics

4.1. Impact Analysis

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints



5. Global Switchgear Market Trends



6. Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

6.1. Global Low Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

6.2. Global Low Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Types

6.3. Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By MCB, 2015-2025F

6.4. Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By MCCB, 2015-2025F

6.5. Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By C&R, 2015-2025F

6.6. Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By ACB, 2015-2025F

6.7. Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By COS, 2015-2025F

6.8. Global Low Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Others, 2015-2025F



7. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

7.1. Global Medium Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

7.2. Global Medium Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Types

7.3. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Indoor Switchgear (ISG), 2015-2025F

7.4. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Outdoor Switchgear(OSG), 2015-2025F

7.5. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Others, 2015-2025F

7.6. Global Medium Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Insulation

7.7. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Air Insulated, 2015-2025F

7.8. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Gas Insulated, 2015-2025F

7.9. Global Medium Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Others, 2015-2025F



8. Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Overview

8.1. Global High Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

8.2. Global High Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Insulation

8.3. Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Air Insulated, 2015-2025F

8.4. Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Gas Insulated, 2015-2025F

8.5. Global High Voltage Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Others, 2015-2025F



9. Global Switchgear Market Overview, By Applications

9.1. Global Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Residential, 2015-2025F

9.2. Global Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Commercial, 2015-2025F

9.3. Global Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Industrial, 2015-2025F

9.4. Global Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Power Utilities, 2015-2025F

9.5. Global Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, By Others, 2015-2025F



10. North America Switchgear Market Overview

10.1. North America Switchgear Market Revenues & Volume, 2015-2025F

10.2. North America Switchgear Market Revenues and Volume, By Voltage, 2015-2025F

10.3. North America Switchgear Market Revenues and Volume, By Applications, 2015-2025F

10.4. North America Switchgear Market Revenues and Volume, By Countries, 2015-2025F



11. Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market Overview



12. Europe Switchgear Market Overview



13. MEA Switchgear Market Overview



14. Latin America Switchgear Market Overview



15. Global Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment

15.1. Global Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Voltage, 2025F

15.2. Global Switchgear Market Opportunity Assessment, By Applications, 2025F



16. Global Switchgear Market Competitive Landscape

16.1. Global Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

16.2. North America Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

16.3. Europe Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

16.4. Asia-Pacific Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

16.5. Middle East and Africa Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

16.6. Latin America Switchgear Market Revenue Share, By Companies, 2018

16.7. Global Switchgear Market Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters



17. Company Profiles



18. Strategic Recommendations

