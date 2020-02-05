2-Day Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress | Boston, MA, USA - June 25-26, 2020 | The Latest Updates in Developments of CAR-T Cell Therapy, Monoclonal Antibody & Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors
This congress aims to bring academicians, researchers and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to address the latest updates in development of CAR-T cell therapy, monoclonal antibody & Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.
The congress would also focus on various combination strategies, brain-storming on cancer biomarker and vaccine research, collaborating on pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology developments, and personalized cancer immunotherapy
Key Highlights
- Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations
- Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immune checkpoint modulators)
- Monoclonal Antibody & Cellular Therapy
- Neoantigens in personalized Cancer Immunotherapy
- Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines
- Developments in CAR-T Cellular Therapy
- Oncolytic Viral Therapy & Personalized Medicine
- Engineering Cellular Therapies Beyond Traditional Tumor Antigens
- Combination Therapies in I/O
What makes I-O transformative? Innovative approaches in patient selection, use of combinations, and sequencing of therapies lead to more patients benefitting from I-O therapy, expanding its potential impact and this also makes it more promising - from the basics of immunotherapies to the latest research results.
The rapid development of immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies has transformed the treatment landscape and brightened the long-term outlook for many patients with advanced cancer.
Why Attend?
- Exclusive conference to learn about antibodies, cellular therapy and immune-checkpoint research under one roof
- Find out new case studies of immune-oncology projects in development
- Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you
- Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development
- Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology
- Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Sessions
Speakers
- Dave Wustrow: Senior VP Discovery and Preclinical Development, RAPT Therapeutics
- Darrell Borger: Associate Director, Translational Sciences, ODDU, Takeda
- Robert Petit: Chief Scientific Officer, Carisma Therapeutics
- Nuzhat Pathan: Director, Early Development, Translational and Immuno-Oncology, Pfizer
- Philip Arlen: Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Diverse Biotech
- Nathaniel Wang: Oncology Vaccines Project Leader, Janssen, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson
- Shailesh Maingi: Founder and CEO, Kineticos Life Sciences
- Soldano Ferrone: Professor of Surgery, Harvard University, USA
