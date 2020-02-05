There were 766 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,830 in the last 365 days.

2-Day Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress | Boston, MA, USA - June 25-26, 2020 | The Latest Updates in Developments of CAR-T Cell Therapy, Monoclonal Antibody & Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3rd Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This congress aims to bring academicians, researchers and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to address the latest updates in development of CAR-T cell therapy, monoclonal antibody & Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors.

The congress would also focus on various combination strategies, brain-storming on cancer biomarker and vaccine research, collaborating on pre-clinical and translational immune-oncology developments, and personalized cancer immunotherapy

Key Highlights

  • Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations
  • Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immune checkpoint modulators)
  • Monoclonal Antibody & Cellular Therapy
  • Neoantigens in personalized Cancer Immunotherapy
  • Biomarkers and Cancer Vaccines
  • Developments in CAR-T Cellular Therapy
  • Oncolytic Viral Therapy & Personalized Medicine
  • Engineering Cellular Therapies Beyond Traditional Tumor Antigens
  • Combination Therapies in I/O

What makes I-O transformative? Innovative approaches in patient selection, use of combinations, and sequencing of therapies lead to more patients benefitting from I-O therapy, expanding its potential impact and this also makes it more promising - from the basics of immunotherapies to the latest research results.

The rapid development of immuno-oncology (I-O) therapies has transformed the treatment landscape and brightened the long-term outlook for many patients with advanced cancer.

Why Attend?

  • Exclusive conference to learn about antibodies, cellular therapy and immune-checkpoint research under one roof
  • Find out new case studies of immune-oncology projects in development
  • Contribute to interactive roundtables with your peers to deliberate key topics most relevant to you
  • Explore the latest platforms and technologies on the market for development
  • Discuss the best tool for your research in immune-oncology
  • Share your work and achievements with your industry peers in the Poster Sessions

Speakers

  • Dave Wustrow: Senior VP Discovery and Preclinical Development, RAPT Therapeutics
  • Darrell Borger: Associate Director, Translational Sciences, ODDU, Takeda
  • Robert Petit: Chief Scientific Officer, Carisma Therapeutics
  • Nuzhat Pathan: Director, Early Development, Translational and Immuno-Oncology, Pfizer
  • Philip Arlen: Chief Scientific Officer, Senior Vice President, Diverse Biotech
  • Nathaniel Wang: Oncology Vaccines Project Leader, Janssen, Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson and Johnson
  • Shailesh Maingi: Founder and CEO, Kineticos Life Sciences
  • Soldano Ferrone: Professor of Surgery, Harvard University, USA

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vcsad

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.