The Wholesale and Retail of Food in Angola, 2020 - Size & State of the Industry, Influencing Factors, Commodity Prices, and the State of Imports

This report on the wholesale and retail of food in Angola includes information on the state and size of the industry and various factors that influence it including the currency, commodity prices and the state of imports.



There are profiles of 10 companies including Nosso Super, which is owned by the Angolan government but privately managed, South Africa's Shoprite and the Swiss Webcor Group, which operates import and distribution company Angoalissar and a smaller supermarket. Others include Zahara, which owns the Kero brand and Contidis, which owns Candando.



Wholesale & Retail of Food in Angola



The wholesale and retail of food in Angola contributes over 18% to GDP and, including the large informal market, creates over 1.7 million jobs. Heavy investment in supermarkets and shopping malls saw the formal market share of food sales increase from less than 5% in 2000 to between 20% and 30% in 2019. But expansion has slowed since 2016.



Small Formal Sector



The food trade in Angola remains dominated by informal channels, with open-air markets, small traditional stores, and street vendors accounting for between 70% and 80% of the market. Formal wholesalers and retailers operate fewer than 200 stores. The grocery market is still far from mature, and represents a significant growth opportunity.



Multiple Challenges



The grocery market has been seriously affected by the recession as employment, consumer spending, and middle-class growth are closely tied to economic performance, and dependent on the oil sector. Risks from industry players are exacerbated by Angola's reliance on food imports as foreign exchange shortages and exchange rate volatility can have a significant effect on food inflation, input prices, and the cost of rental space.



Many large retailers have struggled to maintain their full product range and have had to subsidise food prices, undermining their profits. Poor infrastructure complicates supply chains and constrains store expansion beyond key cities.



Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION



2. COUNTRY INFORMATION



3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

3.1. Industry Value Chain

3.2. Geographic Position



4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

5.1. Local

5.1.1. Corporate Actions

5.1.2. Regulations

5.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

5.2. Continental

5.3. International



6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Underdeveloped Infrastructure

6.3. Rising Costs

6.4. Labour

6.5. Environmental Concerns

6.6. Technology, Research & Development (R&D), and Innovation



7. COMPETITION

7.1. Barriers to Entry



8. SWOT ANALYSIS



9. OUTLOOK



10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites



Company Profiles



Webcor S.A.

Zahara Comercio S.A.

Nosso Super Gestao de Supermercados Ltda

Pomobel Ltda

Teixeira Duarte S.A.

Shoprite Holdings Ltd

Score Distribuicao S.A.

Noble Group S.A.

Refriango S.A.

Contidis Ltda

