Global Bio-plastic & Bio-plastic Additives Market, Forecast to 2023 - Growing Environmental Concerns, Increased Adoption of Bioplastics will Boost Demand for Additives

This research study analyzes the opportunities for bioplastics and bioplastic additives across the globe.

This global deliverable covers 4 key regions that include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) markets; regional analysis is presented at the segment level to illustrate the regional dynamics and opportunities for bioplastics and bioplastic additives. Bio-plastics market including biodegradable and non-biodegradable bioplastics has been analyzed.



The study analyzes the current market size in terms of volumes and revenues based on the average prices of products in the marketplace. Unit shipment is represented in kilotons and revenues for bioplastics are represented in $ billion and bioplastic additives are represented in $ million. It also provides a 5-year forecast based on the expected CAGR at which the market is likely to grow. The value chain for bioplastics and bioplastic additives has been discussed in detail.

The study also presents key growth opportunities for bioplastics and bioplastic additives describing the current context and the action that is required from market participants. Following this, strategic imperatives for success and growth have been provided.



The study bases the forecast on various drivers and restraints along with regional trends, resin types used and various applications in which bioplastics are used. In addition to this, the market also analyzes the key market participants and the key competitive factors that are critical for participants to gain a strong foothold in the market. To assess the current size of the bioplastics and bioplastic additives market and to evaluate its future potential, key growth opportunities and restraining factors are taken into consideration.

Segments Analyzed

Biodegradable bioplastics analyzed include PHA - Poly-hydroxy-alkanoate, PLA - Poly-lactic acid, starch-based, PBS - Poly-butylene Succinate, PBAT - Poly-butylene Adipate-Co-Terephthalate, PBAS - Poly-butylene, Adipate-Co-Succinate.

Non-biodegradable bioplastics include furan-based polyesters and others such as polyesters, poly-ethylenes (PEs), polyamides, polyurethanes.

Bioplastics used in various end applications have been analyzed. Key applications covered include agriculture, water, and beverage bottles, other bottles, durables, formed parts, processed food packaging, food service accessories, bags, nets, and pouches.

The bioplastic additives market has been segmented by functionality that includes plasticizers, flame retardants, impact modifiers and process aids and others that consist of stabilizers, chain extenders, nucleating agents, melt strength enhancers, slip performance enhancers, anti-block performance enhancers.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Strategic Factsheet

Scope and Definition

2. Global Bioplastics Market

Market Overview and Introduction

Types of Bio-plastics

Scope and Definition

3. Key Impact Factors

Key Industry Challenges

Market Opportunities

Market Deterrents

Value Chain Trends

Bio-plastic Regulations

Regulations that Impact Biodegradable Plastics

4.Forecasts and Trends

Bio-plastic Production Capacity - Regional Overview

Bio-plastics - Revenue Forecast

Bio-plastics - Unit Shipment Forecast

Bio-plastics - Unit Shipment Forecast by Resin Type

Bio-plastics - Percent Unit Shipment by Applications

5.Competitive Trends

Competitive Environment

Key Competitive Factors

6.Global Bio-plastic Additives Market

Market Overview and Introduction

Scope and Definition

7.Key Impact Factors

Market Opportunities

Market Deterrents

Value Chain Trends

8.Forecasts and Trends

Bio-plastic Additives - Revenue Forecast

Bio-plastic Additives - Unit Shipment Forecast

Bio-plastic Additives - Percent Unit Shipment by Functionality

Plasticizers

Flame Retardants

Impact Modifiers and Process Aids

Stabilizers and Chain Extenders

9.Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Growing Environmental Concerns

Growth Opportunity 2 - Increased Adoption of Bioplastics will Boost Demand for Additives

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

10.The Last Word

The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions

