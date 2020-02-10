Personal Injury Attorney Justin Farahi named as Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers

#1 Personal Injury Lawyers and Law Firm Locally Top 100 in the Nation!

Justin Farahi named as Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farahi Law Firm is pleased to congratulate and announce that the law firm’s founder Justin Farahi has been named among the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by the National Trial Lawyers.The National Trial Lawyers is a professional organization composed of the country's leading trial lawyers who exemplify superior credentials as a civil plaintiff or criminal defense trial lawyers. Selection is based on a systematic, unbiased, and consistently implemented multi-phase process that includes peer nominations combined with analysis by third parties. The honor is given to only a select group of lawyers for their superior knowledge, expertise, experience and accomplishment in the field.Justin Farahi, personal injury lawyer practicing law in Los Angeles is thrilled and honored to be considered among the best of the best.“I am honored to be recognized by the National Trial Lawyers and feel strongly motivated to provide my clients with the best legal representation for their personal injury claims,” — Justin Farahi.Justin Farahi is also a member of the American Association for Justice, Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles, and the State Bar of California. The other awards he has received over the years for showing exceptional courtroom skills and setting high ethical standards in the field of personal injury include:• "South Bay Best Law Firm" 2018 by the South Bay Daily Journal & LOCALE• "Top 40 Under 40" 2018 by The National Trial Lawyers Association• "Rising Star" American Institute of Legal Advocates• "Lead Counsel Award" 2017 by the Lead Counsel Review BoardHe earned his Juris Doctorate from the Loyola Law School, which consistently ranks among the Top 60 law schools in the United States. He established the Farahi Law Firm, APC in Torrance in 2015 and preferred practicing personal injury law with desire to help people. Law Schools and Businesses frequently call upon him for advice and to conduct seminars on various legal issues such as Personal Injury Law, Labor laws and Employee rights. For Mr. Farahi there is no greater joy in life than helping the injured recover from their injury and helping them get the medical care they need and money they deserve after an accident. He is proud to serve his community and regularly engages in non-profit work and charity fundraisers.About Farahi Law FirmFarahi Law Firm, APC, is #1 personal injury law firm locally and serves Los Angeles, San Pedro, Bakersfield, and Panorama City in California. The firm has a clear mission to provide the highest quality legal services to our clients in a cost effective and conscientious manner. We focus on injuries due to car accident, motorcycle accident, bicycle accidents, truck accidents, slip-trip & fall, defective products, and defective drugs. We understand that a client’s injury is a serious matter, and we help them get the medical care they need and money they deserve after an accident or incident. We have successfully represented injury victims from a variety of backgrounds in lawsuits against large insurance companies and take great pride in helping our client’s put their lives back together.We understand that you’re injured and in the most precarious state after the accident. Hence, we work on No Fee guarantee basis on your case. That means we’ll manage your case on a contingency fee retainer agreement and promise you that you will not experience any out-of-pocket costs or expenditures unless you are compensated for your damages.If you’re injured in an accident because of someone else’s negligence, speak to our expert personal injury attorneys without worrying about legal costs. Call us for a free consultation today at 310-582-5639 or to learn more visit www.justinforjustice.com

What does Justice Mean to You?



