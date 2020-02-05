CSFL, DLPH, DERM, and HXL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ GS: CSFL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to CenterState Bank’s agreement to be acquired by South State Corporation. Shareholders of CenterState Bank will receive 0.3001 shares of South State for each share of CenterState Bank owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-centerstate-bank-corporation.

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE: DLPH ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Delphi’s agreement to be acquired by BorgWarner Inc. Shareholders of Delphi will receive 0.4534 shares of BorgWarner for each share of Delphi owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-delphi-technologies-inc .

Dermira, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: DERM ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Dermira’s agreement to be acquired by Eli Lilly and Company. Shareholders of Dermira will receive $18.75 per share in cash for each share of Dermira owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-dermira-inc .

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE: HXL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Hexcel’s agreement to be acquired by Woodward, Inc. Shareholders of Hexcel will receive 0.625 shares of Woodward for each share of Hexcel owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-hexcel-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

