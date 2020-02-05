Global Opacifiers Market is Expected to Reach USD 24.5 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

Global Opacifiers Market by Type (Titanium Dioxide, Opaque Polymers, Zircon, Zinc Oxide, Cerium Oxide, Antimony Trioxide), Application (Ceramics, Plastics, Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2025

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global opacifiers market is expected to grow from USD 13.2 Billion in 2017 to USD 24.5 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period from 2018-2025.

In the context of X-rays, opacity materials are additives with high absorption of X-rays; usually lead or barium molecules or compounds (often barium sulfate), tungsten or any other elements of high atomic weight. Sometimes opacity material is added to the medical implant to make it visible under X-ray imaging. This is especially true in the case of most polymers that are often unrecognizable in the body when viewed using X-rays. In solid rocket propellants and some smokeless transparent powders, the primary way to transfer heat to propellants from the combustion process is by radiation, and opacity materials such as a "black lamp" can be added to the propellant mixture to ensure that heat does not penetrate much less than the grain surface, which can That caused the explosion. Also, blackout materials prevent the high temperatures of the earth’s surface and premature local ignition in grains where there are defects that absorb heat radiation.

Opacity is defined as a type of additive that is added to transparent objects to make them opaque. Shading helps slow the yellowing rate in white profiles widely used in siding windows, window frames and tubes. The position of the reaction is in the surface layers of the polymer, especially in opaque formulations used in construction applications. The method of converting a transparent object to an opaque with the help of opacity is carried out through three mechanisms: thermal expansion, crystallization, and suspended microbubbles. Tin and zircon compounds are two types of blackout mainly used. It provides a better look and improves the visible viscosity of products in surfactant-based preparations.

The development in the paint and coatings industry, especially in emerging economies such as India, China, Brazil and Argentina, is the main factor driving the blackout market. The key contributing factor for the market growth is adoption of new technologies to improve the performance of coatings, increased demand of opacifiers for applications such as plastics and personal care and higher implementation of opacifiers in end-use industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, electronics, and shipbuilding are the key driving factors for the opacifiers market. However, volatility in prices of raw materials may limit the market growth. The research and development activities carried out by major manufactures of opacifiers in order to improve their properties will create new opportunities that will lead to the growth of the metal forming market in a couple of years.

The regions analysed for the market include Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region dominated the global blackout market with USD 5.68 billion in 2017, while the North American region is growing rapidly in the market. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market because of its growing economy and increasing population. As manufacturing and employment increased, disposable income increased dramatically. Growing population and improving lifestyles are driving the growth of the region. The rapid growth of North America region is attributed to a rise in demand for opacifiers in paints & coatings, further used in the aerospace, automotive, and electronics industries in the region. The developed militarily and army strength in the U.S. is the major driver of the increased product demand for military applications in this region. To enhance their market position in the global opacifiers market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Major firms are increasingly investing in research and development activities and the development of newer products.

For instance, in May 2017, DowDuPont entered into an agreement to start a new polymer manufacturing site in Jubail (Saudi Arabia) which would have enabled it to capture the market for non-transparent polymers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and increasing revenues.

In September 2017, Dow Chemical announced the successful completion of an equal merger with DuPont (United States). This merger helped companies expand their business and effectively meet the demand for blackout materials through each other's distribution network

The titanium dioxide segment held the largest market share of 26.80% in 2017

The type segment is divided into titanium dioxide, opaque polymers, zircon, zinc oxide, cerium oxide, tin oxide, arsenic trioxide, and antimony trioxide. The titanium dioxide sector dominates the opacifiers market with USD 3.53 billion in 2017

This dominance is due to increasing demand for personal care products, a rise in a number of working women, changing lifestyles and growing awareness of hygiene and skincare products which are altogether fuelling the growth of the market in the personal care end-use industry. Also, the increased expenditures on superior personal care products are also driving the titanium dioxide opacifiers market.

Paints & coatings segment valued around USD 3.26 Billion in 2017

The application segment classified into paints & coatings, plastics, ceramics, paper, inks, fibers, personal care, home care, glass, and others. The paints & coatings segment held a market share of 24.70% in 2017. The increased use of paints and coatings is due to the growth of the construction industry in the APAC region. The construction productivity of the APAC countries is rising gradually due to the increasing population and the rise in the number of nuclear families. In addition, it is the growing purchasing power of the middle class population and the rise in living standards that drive the industry.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Opacifiers Market

North America (U.S., Mexico, Canada)

Europe (Germany, Spain, U.K., Italy, France, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (India, China, Japan, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, Rest of MEA, South Africa)

The market is analysed on the basis of five regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific held the largest market share of approximately 43.10% in 2017. The Asia Pacific region dominates the market because of its growing economy and increasing population. As manufacturing and employment increased, disposable income increased dramatically. Growing population and improving lifestyles are driving the growth of the region.

The global opacifiers market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (Kilotons), imports (Kilotons) and exports (Kilotons). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes an analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

