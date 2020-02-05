Giga-tronics Incorporated Introduces New RF Record and Playback Solution for RADAR and Electronic Warfare Applications

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giga-tronics Incorporated (OTCQB: GIGA) (the “Company”) announced the immediate availability of a new product release of a fully coherent multi-channel streaming RF capture, analysis, storage, and playback system. The product is an industry leading high performance fully integrated system for use at all levels of system design, development, verification, validation, and operational testing of Radar and Electronic Warfare (EW) systems.



The core of the system is Giga-tronic’s AXIe based Advanced Signal Generation and Advanced Signal Analysis subsystem that provides fully coherent multi-channel operation of both the RF Receiver front end and the RF upconverter. Sharing common system reference signals allows synchronous operation of all parallel channels from RF to digital and digital to RF.

This new system is comprised of hardware exhibiting performance that is state of the art. The RF/Microwave subsystem has superior spectral purity, phase noise, noise figure, high dynamic range, tuning speed, tuning resolution, and real-time control across a very large RF operating range with high instantaneous bandwidth (1 GHz IBW @ RF/Microwave, 2 GHz IBW @ direct to digital). The IF/Digital subsystems also have industry leading performance in conversion rates, streaming data bandwidth and storage (up to 192TB), and processing power. This unparalleled overall system performance is critical for the complete testing of today’s advanced Radar and EW systems to include current and emerging next generation threats.

Another key benefit of this Giga-tronics fully integrated modular solution is its scalability and re-configurability. The solution is configurable for Capture and Analysis only, Streaming RF Playback only, or both combined in a single system. Ruggedized transit case options are available for range or field use.

Some of the key applications that require this high level of performance are Coherent Electronic Attack development/tests, DRFM-based Jammer technique development/tests, advanced coherent EW Technique development, real world environment capture/playback bringing the complex RF environment into the lab, and more. The architecture supports the addition of multi-core GPUs for hosting user-developed or third-party applications for real-time analysis of streaming data as it is being captured.

Giga-tronics is continually developing new products and solutions supporting all levels of System Design, Development, Verification, Validation, and Operational Testing of Radar and EW systems.

John Regazzi, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “This new product further differentiates us in the market as the first and only company to offer a true multi-channel, coherent capture solution that operates at frequencies used by military RADARS and Jammers. There is considerable interest in this offering from existing and new customers and we are excited about continuing to be a technology leader for our customers.”

About Giga-tronics Incorporated

Giga-tronics is a publicly held company, traded on the OTCQB Capital Market under the symbol "GIGA". Giga-tronics produces RADAR filters and Microwave Integrated Components for use in military defense applications as well as sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare (RADAR/EW) test products primarily used in electronic warfare test & emulation applications.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward- looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects” or “anticipates”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should", “would” or occur. Forward-looking statements include those concerning future product developments,, expected shipments, customer acceptance products and the ability to meet customer needs. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include the Company’s ability to successfully manufacture its RADAR/EW test products and to design and implement new features; the Company’s ability identify customer demands and needs, which are subject to change; the adequacy of the Company’s capital resources; the Company’s reliance on third-party suppliers; and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements. For further discussion, see the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 30, 2019 Part I, under the heading "Risk Factors" and Part II, under the heading "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and those in other public files the Company may make with the SEC.

Contact Information: Company Contact: Agency Contact: Daniel Kirby John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau Vice President Business Development IMS Investor Relations (661) 714-1944 (203) 972-9200 dkirby@gigatronics.com jnesbett@institutionalms.com



