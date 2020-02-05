Seventh Annual UNCF Mayor’s Breakfast Fundraiser slated for Gary

Hosted by the NW Indiana UNCF Leadership Council and the Honorable Jerome A. Prince; Actor Julian Griffith to deliver keynote

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, IN, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Northwest Indiana UNCF Leadership Council has teamed up with the mayor of Gary, the honorable Jerome Prince, to host its seventh annual Mayor’s Breakfast benefitting UNCF (United Negro College Fund) on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. More than 300 attendees, corporate partners, religious leaders and community influencers are expected to attend.

Prince, a dedicated advocate for educating minority and underrepresented students, will deliver greetings. Actor and former professional baseball player Julian Griffith will deliver the keynote address. “I am blessed and honored to speak at such a powerful event,” Griffith said. “I look forward to working with UNCF in the push to diversify the educational workforce.”

“A college education is more important than ever before. It is also more expensive,” explained Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “More students of color than ever before are looking to UNCF to invest in them. Events like the Gary Mayor’s Breakfast and the support of our gracious event sponsors help us remove the financial barrier to attaining a higher education.”

“I am excited and honored we are able host our seventh annual mayor’s breakfast,” said Shelice Tolbert, chair for Northwest Indiana UNCF Leadership Council. “For many years, UNCF has done great work in advocating for higher education equity and providing access to higher education for Indiana students. This event helps those who need access to higher education find a way to make better futures.”

As the largest and most effective minority scholarship provider, UNCF has helped more than a half million students graduate from college since its founding 75 years ago. During the last year, Indiana students also received UNCF scholarships totaling more than $400,000.

The fundraising event will be held at the Genesis Convention Center, at 1 Genesis Convention Plaza in Gary. The program begins promptly at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 5.



Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are still available at UNCF.org/Indianapolis.

###

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

Monique LeNoir United Negro College Fund, Inc. (UNCF) 202-810-0231 monique.lenoir@uncf.org



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.