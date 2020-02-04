There were 780 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,763 in the last 365 days.

First Community Bankshares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

/EIN News/ -- BLUEFIELD, Va., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) (www.firstcommunitybank.com) (the “Company”) today reported its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. The Company reported net income of $9.56 million, or $0.61 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2019, which was an increase of $0.04, or 7.02%, over the same quarter of 2018.  For the full year, the Company earned $38.80 million, or $2.46 per diluted share, an increase of $2.46 million over 2018.

Additionally, the Company recently declared a quarterly cash dividend to common shareholders of twenty-five cents ($0.25) per common share, an increase of four cents $(0.04) over the same quarter last year.  2020 is the 35th consecutive year of regular dividends to common shareholders.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Highlights

At the close of business on December 31, 2019, the Company closed the acquisition of Highlands Bankshares, Inc., headquartered in Abingdon, Virginia, with total assets of $563 million.  The completion of the transaction increased total consolidated assets to $2.80 billion.

  • Income Statement
    • Diluted earnings per share increased $0.04 to $0.61 compared to the same quarter of 2018, an increase of 7.02%.
    • Compared to the same quarter last year, return on average assets for the quarter increased 0.08% to 1.71% and return on average equity for the quarter increased 0.07% to 11.08%.
    • Net interest margin decreased 29 basis points to 4.47% compared to the same quarter of 2018.
    • Diluted earnings per share for the full year of $2.46 was an increase of $0.28, or 12.84%, over 2018.
    • Return on average assets for 2019 increased 0.19% to 1.75% and return on average equity for the year increased 0.90% to 11.54%.
    • The Company received $2.40 million from litigation settlements during the fourth quarter.  Year to date, the Company has received $7.00 million.
    • The Company incurred $940 thousand in merger expenses related to the Highlands Bankshares, Inc. acquisition in the fourth quarter.
       
  • Balance Sheet
    • Book value per common share increased $2.54 to $23.33, and tangible book value per common share increased $1.13 to a record $15.82, compared to December 31, 2018.
    • The Company’s capital management plan and philosophy require maintenance of a strong capital base from which to grow and serve customers. As reported in early 2018, due to a strong capital position, the Company’s current capital management plan aspires to return current earnings not needed to fund growth in core operations or other capital needs back to shareholders through regular cash dividends, stock repurchases, and special cash dividends when warranted. The Company earned approximately $38.80 million in 2019, from which it paid regular cash dividends of approximately $15.06 million. The Company also repurchased 487,400 common shares for approximately $16.36 million. Because the Company successfully leveraged capital with the Highlands acquisition, in addition to regular dividends and stock repurchases returning most current earnings to shareholders, the Board of Directors determined not to declare a special dividend related to 2019 earnings. As of December 31, 2019, the Company continues to significantly exceed regulatory “well capitalized” targets, as well as all capital targets of its capital management plan.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures that provide useful information for financial and operational decision making, evaluating trends, and comparing financial results to other financial institutions. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release include “tangible book value per common share,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “adjusted earnings,” “adjusted diluted earnings per share,” “adjusted return on average assets,” “adjusted return on average common equity,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” and certain financial measures presented on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis. FTE basis is calculated using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.  While the Company believes certain non-GAAP financial measures enhance the understanding of its business and performance, they are supplemental and not a substitute for, or more important than, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to those reported by other financial institutions.

About First Community Bankshares, Inc.

First Community Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia, provides banking products and services through its wholly owned subsidiary First Community Bank. First Community Bank operated 58 branch banking locations in Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, and Tennessee as of December 31, 2019. First Community Bank offers wealth management and investment advice through its Trust Division and First Community Wealth Management, which collectively managed and administered $1.12 billion in combined assets as of December 31, 2019. The Company reported consolidated assets of $2.80 billion as of December 31, 2019. The Company’s common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol, “FCBC”. Additional investor information is available on the Company’s website at www.firstcommunitybank.com.

This news release may include forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially. These risks include: changes in business or other market conditions; the timely development, production and acceptance of new products and services; the challenge of managing asset/liability levels; the management of credit risk and interest rate risk; the difficulty of keeping expense growth at modest levels while increasing revenues; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission reports including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recent fiscal year end. Pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

   
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
                         
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
      December 31,       September 30,       June 30,     March 31,     December 31,       December 31,
 		 
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)   2019       2019       2019     2019     2018       2019       2018  
Interest income                      
  Interest and fees on loans $ 21,837     $ 22,068     $ 22,721   $ 22,179   $ 23,938     $ 88,805     $ 91,671  
  Interest on securities   870       857       895     1,094     1,249       3,716       5,086  
  Interest on deposits in banks   663       680       766     338     194       2,447       1,537  
Total interest income   23,370       23,605       24,382     23,611     25,381       94,968       98,294  
Interest expense                      
  Interest on deposits   1,312       1,383       1,392     1,305     1,297       5,392       5,144  
  Interest on borrowings   1       1       1     120     205       123       2,305  
Total interest expense   1,313       1,384       1,393     1,425     1,502       5,515       7,449  
Net interest income   22,057       22,221       22,989     22,186     23,879       89,453       90,845  
Provision for loan losses   91       675       1,585     1,220     908       3,571       2,393  
Net interest income after provision   21,966       21,546       21,404     20,966     22,971       85,882       88,452  
Noninterest income   9,314       7,634       8,649     8,080     6,297       33,677       26,443  
Noninterest expense   18,883       17,444       16,651     16,785     17,366       69,763       69,773  
Income before income taxes   12,397       11,736       13,402     12,261     11,902       49,796       45,122  
Income tax expense   2,833       2,580       2,951     2,630     2,596       10,994       8,782  
Net income $ 9,564     $ 9,156     $ 10,451   $ 9,631   $ 9,306     $ 38,802     $ 36,340  
                         
Earnings per common share                      
  Basic $ 0.61     $ 0.59     $ 0.67   $ 0.61   $ 0.57     $ 2.47     $ 2.19  
  Diluted   0.61       0.58       0.66     0.60     0.57       2.46       2.18  
Cash dividends per common share                      
  Regular   0.25       0.25       0.25     0.21     0.21       0.96       1.26  
Weighted average shares outstanding                      
  Basic   15,611,093       15,603,992       15,712,204     15,839,424     16,201,148       15,690,812       16,587,504  
  Diluted   15,670,047       15,664,587       15,775,320     15,920,950     16,280,404       15,756,093       16,666,385  
Performance ratios                      
  Return on average assets   1.71 %     1.65 %     1.89 %   1.75 %   1.63 %     1.75 %     1.56 %
  Return on average common equity   11.08 %     10.80 %     12.57 %   11.77 %   11.01 %     11.54 %     10.64 %
  Return on average tangible common equity(1)   15.33 %     15.19 %     17.57 %   16.66 %   15.58 %     16.09 %     15.09 %
                                                     
   
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
   


RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EARNINGS (Unaudited)
 
      Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
        December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31,       December 31,     December 31,
        2019       2019       2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)                          
Net income $ 9,564     $ 9,156     $ 10,451     $ 9,631     $ 9,306     $ 38,802     $ 36,340  
Non-GAAP adjustments:                          
  Net loss on sale of securities   -       -       43       -       -       43       618  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       -       -       -       -       1,096  
  Goodwill impairment   -       -       -       -       -       -       1,492  
  Deferred tax asset revaluation   -       -       -       -       -       -       (1,669 )
  Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense   940       592       -       -       -       1,532       -  
  Other items(1)   (2,395 )     (900 )     (2,025 )     (1,675 )     254       (6,995 )     421  
Total adjustments   (1,455 )     (308 )     (1,982 )     (1,675 )     254       (5,420 )     1,958  
 Tax effect   (331 )     (134 )     (550 )     (328 )     61       (1,343 )     544  
Adjusted earnings, non-GAAP $ 8,440     $ 8,982     $ 9,019     $ 8,284     $ 9,499     $ 34,725     $ 37,754  
                               
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share,                          
  non-GAAP $ 0.54     $ 0.57     $ 0.57     $ 0.52     $ 0.58     $ 2.20     $ 2.27  
Performance ratios, non-GAAP                          
  Adjusted return on average assets   1.51 %     1.62 %     1.63 %     1.51 %     1.67 %     1.57 %     1.62 %
  Adjusted return on average common equity   9.78 %     10.59 %     10.84 %     10.12 %     11.23 %     10.33 %     11.05 %
  Adjusted return on average tangible                          
    common equity(2)   13.53 %     14.90 %     15.16 %     14.33 %     15.90 %     14.40 %     15.68 %
                               
     
(1 ) Includes other non-recurring income and expense items
(2 ) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted earnings divided by average stockholders' equity less average goodwill and other intangible assets
                               





AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                           
      Three Months Ended December 31,
      2019   2018
      Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)
Assets      
Earning assets  
  Loans(2)(3) $ 1,697,133   $ 21,876   5.11%   $ 1,788,570   $ 23,976   5.32%
  Securities available for sale 116,950   1,020   3.46%   162,330   1,329   3.26%
  Securities held to maturity -   -   -   25,030   104   1.65%
  Interest-bearing deposits 159,904   663   1.64%   33,736   194   2.28%
Total earning assets 1,973,987   23,559   4.73%   2,009,666   25,603   5.05%
Other assets 249,300           249,056        
Total assets $ 2,223,287           $ 2,258,722        
                           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
  Demand deposits $ 462,834   $ 88   0.08%   $ 458,458   $ 40   0.03%
  Savings deposits 507,645   234   0.18%   494,868   132   0.10%
  Time deposits 393,424   989   1.00%   450,770   1,125   0.99%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,363,903   1,311   0.38%   1,404,096   1,297   0.37%
Borrowings                      
  Retail repurchase agreements 1,515 - -   -   4,526   2   0.19%
  Wholesale repurchase agreements -   -   -   25,000   203   3.22%
Total borrowings 1,515   -   -   29,526   205   2.75%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,365,418   1,311   0.38%   1,433,622   1,502   0.42%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 482,391           461,457        
Other liabilities 32,958           28,188        
Total liabilities 1,880,767           1,923,267        
Stockholders' equity 342,520           335,455        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,223,287           $ 2,258,722        
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 22,248           $ 24,101    
Net interest rate spread         4.36%           4.63%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         4.47%           4.76%
                           
   
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $511 thousand and $2.13 million for the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
                           

 




AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited)
                           
      Twelve Months Ended December 31,
      2019   2018
      Average       Average Yield/   Average       Average Yield/
(Amounts in thousands) Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)   Balance   Interest(1)   Rate(1)
Assets      
Earning assets  
  Loans(2)(3) $ 1,722,419   $ 88,990   5.17%   $ 1,795,391   $ 91,819   5.11%
  Securities available for sale 126,732   4,334   3.42%   176,766   5,419   3.07%
  Securities held to maturity 3,045   45   1.48%   25,081   418   1.67%
  Interest-bearing deposits 116,119   2,447   2.10%   81,520   1,537   1.89%
Total earning assets 1,968,315   95,816   4.87%   2,078,758   99,193   4.77%
Other assets 248,926           251,853        
Total assets $ 2,217,241           $ 2,330,611        
                           
Liabilities and stockholders' equity                      
Interest-bearing deposits                      
  Demand deposits $ 453,724   $ 281   0.06%   $ 466,403   $ 246   0.05%
  Savings deposits 503,603   823   0.16%   508,353   382   0.08%
  Time deposits 418,450   4,288   1.02%   471,335   4,516   0.96%
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,375,777   5,392   0.39%   1,446,091   5,144   0.36%
Borrowings                      
  Retail repurchase agreements 2,471   3   0.14%   4,010   5   0.12%
  Wholesale repurchase agreements 3,767   119   3.17%   25,000   806   3.22%
  FHLB advances and other borrowings   -   -   -   36,849   1,494   4.05%
Total borrowings 6,238   122   1.96%   65,859   2,305   3.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,382,015   5,514   0.40%   1,511,950   7,449   0.49%
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 469,352           448,903        
Other liabilities 29,736           28,239        
Total liabilities 1,881,103           1,989,092        
Stockholders' equity 336,138           341,519        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,217,241           $ 2,330,611        
Net interest income, FTE(1)     $ 90,302           $ 91,744    
Net interest rate spread         4.47%           4.28%
Net interest margin, FTE(1)         4.59%           4.41%
                           
   
(1) Interest income and average yield/rate are presented on a FTE, non-GAAP, basis using the federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.
(2) Nonaccrual loans are included in the average balance; however, no related interest income is recorded during the period of nonaccrual.
(3) Interest on loans includes non-cash and accelerated purchase accounting accretion of $3.23 million and $6.39 million for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively.
                           

 




CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY NONINTEREST INCOME AND EXPENSE (Unaudited)
                             
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
      December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31,       December 31,     December 31,
(Amounts in thousands)   2019       2019       2019       2019       2018       2019       2018  
Noninterest income                          
  Wealth management $ 842     $ 952     $ 884     $ 745     $ 854     $ 3,423     $ 3,262  
  Service charges on deposits   3,702       3,785       3,699       3,408       3,850       14,594       14,733  
  Other service charges and fees   2,096       2,007       2,129       2,049       2,017       8,281       7,733  
  Insurance commissions   -       -       -       -       -       -       966  
  Net loss on sale of securities   -       -       (43 )     -       -       (43 )     (618 )
  Net FDIC indemnification asset amortization   (590 )     (719 )     (516 )     (552 )     (579 )     (2,377 )     (2,181 )
  Other income   2,395       900       2,025       1,675       -       6,995       -  
  Other operating income   869       709       471       755       155       2,804       2,548  
Total noninterest income $ 9,314     $ 7,634     $ 8,649     $ 8,080     $ 6,297     $ 33,677     $ 26,443  
Noninterest expense                          
  Salaries and employee benefits $ 9,495     $ 9,334     $ 9,153     $ 9,166     $ 9,273     $ 37,148     $ 36,690  
  Occupancy expense   1,057       1,042       1,082       1,153       1,134       4,334       4,542  
  Furniture and equipment expense   1,179       1,183       1,062       1,033       1,004       4,457       3,980  
  Service fees   721       1,053       1,231       1,030       1,047       4,448       3,860  
  Advertising and public relations   478       795       513       524       550       2,310       2,011  
  Professional fees   408       375       328       414       356       1,698       1,430  
  Amortization of intangibles   251       251       249       246       254       997       1,039  
  FDIC premiums and assessments   -       -       150       168       209       318       906  
  Loss on extinguishment of debt   -       -       -       -       -       -       1,096  
  Merger, acquisition, and divestiture expense   1,532       592       -       -       -       2,124       -  
  Goodwill impairment   -       -       -       -       -       -       1,492  
  Other operating expense   3,762       2,819       2,883       3,051       3,539       11,929       12,727  
Total noninterest expense $ 18,883     $ 17,444     $ 16,651     $ 16,785     $ 17,366     $ 69,763     $ 69,773  
                             

 



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
 
        December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31,       December 31,  
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)   2019       2019       2019       2019       2018  
Assets                  
Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,009     $ 182,458     $ 156,478     $ 148,546     $ 76,873  
Debt securities available for sale   169,574       115,537       119,076       132,597       153,116  
Debt securities held to maturity   -       -       -       -       25,013  
Loans held for sale   263       -       -       -       -  
Loans held for investment, net of unearned income                
  Noncovered   2,101,599       1,679,958       1,705,408       1,719,905       1,756,269  
  Covered   12,861       14,158       15,520       17,475       18,815  
  Allowance for loan losses   (18,425 )     (18,493 )     (18,540 )     (18,243 )     (18,267 )
Loans held for investment, net   2,096,035       1,675,623       1,702,388       1,719,137       1,756,817  
FDIC indemnification asset   2,883       3,458       4,020       4,578       5,108  
Premises and equipment, net   62,824       48,521       48,262       46,636       45,785  
Other real estate owned, noncovered   3,969       2,528       3,810       3,903       3,806  
Other real estate owned, covered   -       -       152       152       32  
Interest receivable   5,094       4,842       5,317       5,227       5,481  
Goodwill   129,565       92,744       92,744       92,744       92,744  
Other intangible assets   8,519       4,280       4,532       4,780       5,026  
Other assets   103,112       75,056       75,248       84,035       74,573  
Total assets $ 2,798,847     $ 2,205,047     $ 2,212,027     $ 2,242,335     $ 2,244,374  
                       
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
  Noninterest-bearing $ 838,974     $ 472,478     $ 480,573     $ 479,299     $ 459,550  
  Interest-bearing   1,490,938       1,364,374       1,367,465       1,399,138       1,396,200  
Total deposits   2,329,912       1,836,852       1,848,038       1,878,437       1,855,750  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,601       1,863       3,083       3,700       29,370  
FHLB borrowings   40       -       -       -       -  
Interest, taxes, and other liabilities   38,475       28,969       27,220       27,096       26,397  
Total liabilities   2,370,028       1,867,684       1,878,341       1,909,233       1,911,517  
                       
Stockholders' equity                  
Common stock   18,377       15,580       15,633       15,818       16,007  
Additional paid-in capital   192,413       108,222       109,816       115,914       122,486  
Retained earnings   219,535       213,866       208,618       202,103       195,793  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (1,506 )     (305 )     (381 )     (733 )     (1,429 )
Total stockholders' equity   428,819       337,363       333,686       333,102       332,857  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,798,847     $ 2,205,047     $ 2,212,027     $ 2,242,335     $ 2,244,374  
                       
Shares outstanding at period-end   18,376,991       15,579,740       15,633,388       15,818,368       16,007,263  
Book value per common share $ 23.33     $ 21.65     $ 21.34     $ 21.06     $ 20.79  
Tangible book value per common share(1)   15.82       15.43       15.12       14.89       14.69  
                       
     
(1) A non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding
                       

 




SELECTED CREDIT QUALITY INFORMATION (Unaudited)
                       
        December 31,       September 30,       June 30,       March 31,       December 31,  
(Amounts in thousands)   2019       2019       2019       2019       2018  
Allowance for Loan Losses                  
Beginning balance $ 18,493     $ 18,540     $ 18,243     $ 18,267     $ 18,256  
Provision for loan losses charged to operations   91       675       1,585       1,220       908  
Charge-offs   (1,353 )     (964 )     (2,114 )     (1,622 )     (1,282 )
Recoveries   1,194       242       826       378       385  
Net charge-offs   (159 )     (722 )     (1,288 )     (1,244 )     (897 )
Ending balance $ 18,425     $ 18,493     $ 18,540     $ 18,243     $ 18,267  
                       
Nonperforming Assets                  
Non-covered nonperforming assets                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 16,113     $ 16,701     $ 16,368     $ 18,544     $ 19,583  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more   144       107       37       156       58  
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs")(1)   720       668       821       835       161  
Total non-covered nonperforming loans   16,977       17,476       17,226       19,535       19,802  
OREO   3,969       2,528       3,810       3,903       3,806  
Total non-covered nonperforming assets $ 20,946     $ 20,004     $ 21,036     $ 23,438     $ 23,608  
                       
Covered nonperforming assets                  
Nonaccrual loans $ 244     $ 243     $ 203     $ 237     $ 322  
Total covered nonperforming loans   244       243       203       237       322  
OREO   -       -       152       152       32  
Total covered nonperforming assets $ 244     $ 243     $ 355     $ 389     $ 354  
                       
Additional Information                  
Performing TDRs(2) $ 5,855     $ 5,635     $ 5,676     $ 5,654     $ 6,266  
Total Accruing TDRs(3)   6,575       6,303       6,497       6,489       6,427  
                       
Non-covered ratios                  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.81 %     1.04 %     1.01 %     1.14 %     1.13 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.75 %     0.91 %     0.96 %     1.05 %     1.06 %
Non-PCI allowance to nonperforming loans   108.53 %     105.82 %     107.63 %     93.39 %     92.25 %
Non-PCI allowance to total loans   0.88 %     1.10 %     1.09 %     1.06 %     1.04 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans   0.04 %     0.17 %     0.30 %     0.29 %     0.20 %
                       
Total ratios                  
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.81 %     1.05 %     1.01 %     1.14 %     1.13 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.76 %     0.92 %     0.97 %     1.06 %     1.07 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans   106.99 %     104.37 %     106.37 %     92.27 %     90.77 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans   0.87 %     1.09 %     1.08 %     1.05 %     1.03 %
Annualized net charge-offs to average loans   0.04 %     0.17 %     0.30 %     0.29 %     0.20 %
                       
     
(1)   Accruing TDRs restructured within the past six months or nonperforming
(2)   Accruing TDRs with six months or more of satisfactory payment performance
       

