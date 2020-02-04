CarGurus Appoints Andrea Eldridge as Chief People Officer

Former Cengage Learning HR executive to lead CarGurus’ people & talent organization to support company’s continued growth

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), a leading global automotive marketplace, today announced the appointment of Andrea Eldridge as Chief People Officer. In this new role, Eldridge will oversee all people operations at the company, including talent acquisition and management, diversity, equity and inclusion, leadership development and total rewards, among other areas.



CarGurus is now the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1, and the fastest growing in the U.K.2. The company currently employs nearly 1,000 people located globally across offices in Cambridge, Detroit, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dublin and London.

“Our people are at the center of CarGurus’ success and future growth, and we are hyper-focused on supporting and developing our teams while continuing to attract world-class talent,” said Sam Zales, President and COO at CarGurus. “Andrea has a wealth of experience leading people operations and marketing at technology businesses, and she has a proven track record shaping organizational culture and strategy to drive business results. We are thrilled to welcome her to the executive leadership team at CarGurus.”

“CarGurus’ commitment to its people and culture has been a key driver of the company’s success, and that is a strong foundation to build on,” said Eldridge. “I could not be more excited to be joining such an impressive team, and I look forward to collaborating on continued innovation and growth.”

Andrea brings deep experience using a customer-centric and data-driven approach to talent management, with a strong focus on employee experience and organizational strategy. Prior to joining CarGurus, Andrea was Senior Vice President of Talent and Employee Experience at Cengage Learning, a leading education and technology company, where she oversaw the full employee journey including talent acquisition, employee engagement, internal communications, culture, inclusion & diversity, and learning & leadership development. Prior to Cengage, she held various leadership positions in talent and general management at Ahold USA, a leading global grocery retailer, and served in marketing roles at Digitas, a global marketing and technology agency. Andrea holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wellesley College.

In 2019, CarGurus was named to Fortune’s “Great Places to Work” list and Computerworld’s “Best Place to Work in IT” list. The company has also ranked on the Boston Business Journal’s Best Places to Work list for the past five years. More information about the company’s open roles in engineering, product and other departments can be found here .

________________________

1 Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com))

2 Among its nearest competitors based on the percent change in average unique monthly visitors from Q3 2018 to Q3 2019 (source: Comscore MMX Multi-Platform®, Custom-defined list includes Cargurus.CO.UK, Motors.CO.UK, AutoTrader.CO.UK, Pistonheads.com, and Gumtree.com))

About CarGurus

CarGurus is a global online automotive marketplace that uses proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics to bring trust and transparency to the automotive search experience and help users find great deals on new and used cars from top-rated dealers. Founded in 2006 by Langley Steinert (also a co-founder of TripAdvisor), CarGurus is the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S. (source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Automotive – Information/Resources, Total Audience, Q3 2019, U.S. (Competitive set includes: CarGurus.com, Autotrader.com, Cars.com, TrueCar.com)). In addition to the United States, CarGurus operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. CarGurus also owns and operates as independent brands PistonHeads and Autolist in the U.K. and U.S., respectively. To learn more about CarGurus, visit www.cargurus.com. CarGurus® is a registered trademark of CarGurus, Inc.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding Ms. Eldridge’s expected contributions at CarGurus are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “guide,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions and their negatives are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to our rapid growth and ability to sustain our revenue growth rate, our relationships with dealers, competition in the markets in which we operate, market growth, our ability to innovate and manage our growth, our ability to expand effectively into new markets, our ability to realize benefits from our acquisitions and successfully implement the integration strategies in connection therewith, our ability to operate in compliance with applicable laws, as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, filed on November 5, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and subsequent reports that we file with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or revised expectations, except as required by law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

© 2020 CarGurus, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

Contact:

Amy Mueller

CarGurus

pr@cargurus.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.