Cerner Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

All Key Metrics Within or Above Company Guidance Ranges

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN) today announced results for the 2019 fourth quarter and full year that ended December 28, 2019.



Fourth quarter 2019 revenue was $1.442 billion, an increase of 6 percent compared to $1.366 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, and in line with the Company’s expectations. Full-year 2019 revenue was $5.693 billion, up 6 percent compared to 2018 revenue of $5.366 billion.

Bookings in the fourth quarter of 2019 were above the Company’s expectations at $1.665 billion. Full-year 2019 bookings were $5.990 billion compared to 2018 bookings of $6.721 billion. The decline in bookings was primarily driven by the Company being more selective in the types of contracts it pursues, which led to fewer large, long-term outsourcing contracts.

On a U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) basis, fourth quarter 2019 net earnings were $154.3 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.49. Fourth quarter 2018 GAAP net earnings were $131.3 million and diluted earnings per share were $0.40. For the full year, 2019 GAAP net earnings were $529.5 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.65. Full year 2018 GAAP net earnings were $630.1 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.89.

Adjusted Net Earnings for fourth quarter 2019 were $237.2 million, compared to $208.1 million of Adjusted Net Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share were $0.75 in the fourth quarter of 2019, in line with the Company’s expectations and up 19 percent compared to $0.63 of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share in the year-ago quarter. For the full year 2019, Adjusted Net Earnings were $862.1 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share were $2.68, compared to full year 2018 Adjusted Net Earnings of $818.5 million and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share of $2.45.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share are not recognized terms under GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be substituted for GAAP net earnings or GAAP diluted earnings per share, respectively, as measures of Cerner’s performance, but instead should be utilized as supplemental measures of financial performance in evaluating our business. Please see the accompanying schedule, titled “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results,” where our non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Other Highlights:

Fourth quarter operating cash flow of $437.6 million and Free Cash Flow of $292.1 million. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as GAAP cash flows from operating activities less capital purchases and capitalized software development costs. Please see the accompanying schedule, titled “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results.”

Fourth quarter days sales outstanding of 72 days, down from 74 days in the third quarter and 79 days in the year-ago quarter.

Total backlog of $13.71 billion.

“I am pleased with our strong finish to the year, with all of our key operating metrics at or above our expectations in the fourth quarter,” said Brent Shafer, Chairman and CEO. “2019 was an important and productive year for Cerner. We made meaningful progress on driving value for our clients, delivering operating efficiencies, simplifying our business, and refining our growth strategy. These efforts are ongoing, and I believe they position us for long-term profitable growth.”

Future Period Guidance

Cerner currently expects:

First quarter 2020 revenue between $1.415 billion and $1.465 billion.

Full year 2020 revenue between $5.725 billion and $5.975 billion.

First quarter 2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share between $0.69 and $0.71.*

Full year 2020 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share between $3.09 and $3.19.*

First quarter 2020 new business bookings between $1.100 billion and $1.300 billion.

*Future period non-GAAP guidance includes adjustments for items not indicative of our core operations, which may include, without limitation, items included in the accompanying schedule, titled “Reconciliation of GAAP Results to Non-GAAP Results.” Such adjustments may be affected by changes in ongoing assumptions and judgments, as well as nonrecurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains or other items that may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. The exact amounts of these adjustments are not currently determinable but may be significant. It is therefore not practicable to provide the comparable GAAP measures or reconcile this non-GAAP guidance to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Earnings Conference Call

Cerner will host an earnings conference call to provide additional detail on the Company’s results and outlook at 3:30 p.m. CT on February 4, 2020. On the call, Cerner will discuss its fourth quarter and full-year 2019 results and answer questions from the investment community. The call may also include discussion of Cerner developments, and forward-looking and other material information about business and financial matters. The dial-in number for the conference call is (678)-509-7542; the passcode is Cerner. Cerner recommends joining the call 15 minutes early for registration.

An audio webcast will be available live and archived on Cerner’s website at www.cerner.com under the About Us section (click Investor Relations, then Presentations and Webcasts).

About Cerner

Cerner ’s health technologies connect people and information systems in thousands of worldwide facilities dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com , The Cerner Blog , The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

Certain trademarks, service marks and logos set forth herein are property of Cerner Corporation and/or its subsidiaries.

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Cerner's management with respect to future events and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. It is important to note that Cerner's performance, and actual results, financial condition or business could differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The words “expects”, “guidance”, “position”, “believe”, “expectations”, “plan”, “future”, “approximately”, “targeted”, “intend”, “potential”, “opportunities” or the negative of these words, variations thereof or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. For example, our forward-looking statements include statements regarding future period guidance. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to the possibility of significant costs and reputational harm related to product and service-related liabilities; potential claims for system errors and warranties; the possibility of interruption at our data centers or client support facilities, or those of third parties with whom we have contracted (such as public cloud providers), that could expose us to significant costs and reputational harm; the possibility of increased expenses, exposure to legal claims and regulatory actions and reputational harm associated with a cyberattack or other breach in our IT security or the IT security of third parties on which we rely; material adverse resolution of legal proceedings or other claims or reputational harm stemming from negative publicity related to such claims or legal proceedings; risks associated with our global operations, including without limitation greater difficulty in collecting accounts receivable; risks associated with fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes in tax laws, regulations or guidance that could adversely affect our tax position and/or challenges to our tax positions in the U.S. and non-U.S. countries; risks associated with the unexpected loss or recruitment and retention of key personnel or the failure to successfully develop and execute succession planning to assure transitions of key associates and their knowledge, relationships and expertise; risks related to our dependence on strategic relationships and third party suppliers; risks inherent with business acquisitions or strategic investments and the failure to achieve projected synergies; risks associated with volatility and disruption resulting from global economic or market conditions; significant competition and our ability to anticipate or respond quickly to market changes, changing technologies and evolving pricing and deployment methods and to bring competitive new solutions, devices, features and services to market in a timely fashion; managing growth in the new markets in which we offer solutions, health care devices or services; long sales cycles for our solutions and services; risks inherent in contracting with government clients, including without limitation, complying with strict compliance and disclosure obligations, navigating complex procurement rules and processes, and defending against bid protests; risks associated with our outstanding and future indebtedness, such as compliance with restrictive covenants, which may limit our flexibility to operate our business; the potential for losses resulting from asset impairment charges; changing political, economic, regulatory and judicial influences, which could impact the purchasing practices and operations of our clients and increase costs to deliver compliant solutions and services; non-compliance with laws, government regulation or certain industry initiatives or failure to deliver solutions or services that enable our clients to comply with laws or regulations applicable to their businesses; variations in our quarterly operating results; potential variations in our sales forecasts compared to actual sales; inability to achieve expected operating efficiencies and sustain or improve operating expense reductions; risks that Cerner’s revenue growth may be lower than anticipated and/or that the mix of revenue shifts to low margin revenue; and risk that our capital allocation strategy will not be fully implemented or enhance long-term shareholder value. Additional discussion of these and other risks, uncertainties and factors affecting Cerner's business is contained in Cerner's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, since the statements speak only as of the date that they are made. Except as required by law, Cerner undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes in our business, results of operations or financial condition over time.

Investor Contact: Allan Kells, (816) 201-2445, akells@cerner.com

Media Contact: Misti Preston, (816) 299-2037, misti.preston@cerner.com

Cerner’s Internet Home Page: www.cerner.com

CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the three and twelve months ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 1,442,232 $ 1,365,664 $ 5,692,598 $ 5,366,325 Costs of revenue 277,386 236,955 1,071,041 937,348 Margin 1,164,846 1,128,709 4,621,557 4,428,977 Operating expenses Sales and client service 648,512 662,697 2,675,337 2,493,696 Software development 188,202 181,471 737,136 683,663 General and administrative 122,293 98,922 520,598 389,469 Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles 23,008 21,492 87,817 87,364 Total operating expenses 982,015 964,582 4,020,888 3,654,192 Operating earnings 182,831 164,127 600,669 774,785 Other income, net 8,870 7,662 53,843 26,066 Earnings before income taxes 191,701 171,789 654,512 800,851 Income taxes (37,370 ) (40,469 ) (125,058 ) (170,792 ) Net earnings $ 154,331 $ 131,320 $ 529,454 $ 630,059 Basic earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 1.66 $ 1.91 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 312,070 327,956 318,229 330,084 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.49 $ 0.40 $ 1.65 $ 1.89 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 314,793 330,824 321,235 333,572 Note 1: Our revenues by business model for the three and twelve months ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 were as follows: (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Licensed software $ 174,462 $ 166,483 $ 680,585 $ 613,578 Technology resale 60,435 46,065 246,885 245,076 Subscriptions 92,750 87,007 358,715 325,709 Professional services 509,277 466,152 1,992,478 1,811,463 Managed services 309,421 299,084 1,213,900 1,154,941 Support and maintenance 273,970 276,816 1,104,638 1,118,116 Reimbursed travel 21,917 24,057 95,397 97,442 Total revenues $ 1,442,232 $ 1,365,664 $ 5,692,598 $ 5,366,325





CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO NON-GAAP RESULTS For the three and twelve months ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (unaudited) ADJUSTED OPERATING EXPENSES (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating expenses (GAAP) $ 982,015 $ 964,582 $ 4,020,888 $ 3,654,192 Share-based compensation expense (31,183 ) (22,799 ) (108,834 ) (102,419 ) Acquisition-related amortization (22,356 ) (20,650 ) (84,927 ) (83,483 ) Organizational restructuring and other expense (46,663 ) (1,944 ) (221,059 ) (4,868 ) Charge related to client dispute (9,500 ) — (29,500 ) — Vendor settlement — — (6,791 ) — Allowance on non-current asset — (45,320 ) — (45,320 ) Adjusted Operating Expenses (non-GAAP) $ 872,313 $ 873,869 $ 3,569,777 $ 3,418,102 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating earnings (GAAP) $ 182,831 $ 164,127 $ 600,669 $ 774,785 Share-based compensation expense 31,183 22,799 108,834 102,419 Acquisition-related amortization 22,356 20,650 84,927 83,483 Organizational restructuring and other expense 46,663 1,944 221,059 4,868 Charge related to client dispute 9,500 — 29,500 — Vendor settlement — — 6,791 — Allowance on non-current asset — 45,320 — 45,320 Adjusted Operating Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 292,533 $ 254,840 $ 1,051,780 $ 1,010,875 Operating Margin (GAAP) 12.68 % 12.02 % 10.55 % 14.44 % Adjusted Operating Margin (non-GAAP) 20.28 % 18.66 % 18.48 % 18.84 % ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings (GAAP) $ 154,331 $ 131,320 $ 529,454 $ 630,059 Pre-tax adjustments for Adjusted Net Earnings: Share-based compensation expense 31,183 22,799 108,834 102,419 Acquisition-related amortization 22,356 20,650 84,927 83,483 Organizational restructuring and other expense 46,663 1,944 221,059 4,868 Charge related to client dispute 9,500 — 29,500 — Vendor settlement — — 6,791 — Allowance on non-current asset — 45,320 — 45,320 Investment gains (5,390 ) — (29,621 ) — After-tax adjustments for Adjusted Net Earnings: Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments (20,335 ) (15,813 ) (80,746 ) (45,911 ) Share-based compensation permanent tax items (1,129 ) 1,919 (8,090 ) (1,696 ) Adjusted Net Earnings (non-GAAP) $ 237,179 $ 208,139 $ 862,108 $ 818,542 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 314,793 330,824 321,235 333,572 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (non-GAAP) $ 0.75 $ 0.63 $ 2.68 $ 2.45 FREE CASH FLOW (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 437,575 $ 406,889 $ 1,313,099 $ 1,454,009 Capital purchases (82,930 ) (140,977 ) (471,518 ) (446,928 ) Capitalized software development costs (62,587 ) (64,571 ) (273,871 ) (273,693 ) Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ 292,058 $ 201,341 $ 567,710 $ 733,388 Cash flows from investing activities (GAAP) $ (204,021 ) $ (266,843 ) $ (640,408 ) $ (828,937 ) Cash flows from financing activities (GAAP) $ (288,575 ) $ (264,083 ) $ (601,380 ) $ (609,787 ) Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures We report our financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, we supplement our GAAP results with certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe enable investors to better understand and evaluate our ongoing operating results and allows for greater transparency in the review and understanding of our overall financial, operational and economic performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to GAAP results and investors should be aware that non-GAAP measures have inherent limitations and should be read only in conjunction with Cerner's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may also be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies and may not be comparable to similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the method of calculations. We provide the measures of Adjusted Operating Expenses, Adjusted Operating Earnings, Adjusted Operating Margin, Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share as such measures are used by management, along with GAAP results, to analyze Cerner's business, make strategic decisions, assess long-term trends on a comparable basis, and for management compensation purposes. We provide the measure of Free Cash Flow as such measure takes into account certain capital expenditures necessary to operate our business. Free Cash Flow is used by management, along with GAAP results, to analyze our earnings quality and overall cash generation of the business, and for management compensation purposes. We calculate each of our non-GAAP financial measures as follows: Adjusted Operating Expenses - Consists of GAAP operating expenses adjusted for: (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) acquisition-related amortization, (iii) organizational restructuring and other expense, (iv) a charge related to a client dispute, (v) a vendor settlement, and (vi) an allowance on non-current asset. Adjusted Operating Earnings - Consists of GAAP operating earnings adjusted for: (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) acquisition-related amortization, (iii) organizational restructuring and other expense, (iv) a charge related to a client dispute, (v) a vendor settlement, and (vi) an allowance on non-current asset. Adjusted Operating Margin - Consists of Adjusted Operating Earnings, as defined above, divided by revenues, in the applicable period; the result presented as a percentage. Adjusted Net Earnings - Consists of GAAP net earnings adjusted for: (i) share-based compensation expense, (ii) acquisition-related amortization, (iii) organizational restructuring and other expense, (iv) a charge related to a client dispute, (v) a vendor settlement, (vi) an allowance on non-current asset, (vii) investment gains, (viii) the income tax effect of the aforementioned items, and (ix) share-based compensation permanent tax items. Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share - Consists of Adjusted Net Earnings, as defined above, divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding, in the applicable period. Free Cash Flow - Consists of GAAP cash flows from operating activities, less capital purchases and capitalized software development costs. Adjustments included in the calculations above are described below: Share-based compensation expense - Non-cash expense arising from our equity compensation and stock purchase plans available to our associates and directors. We exclude share-based compensation expense as we believe the amount of such non-cash expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Share-based compensation expense is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows: (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales and client service $ 13,810 $ 10,322 $ 52,829 $ 46,239 Software development 4,941 5,101 17,710 21,468 General and administrative 12,432 7,376 38,295 34,712 Total share-based compensation expense $ 31,183 $ 22,799 $ 108,834 $ 102,419 Acquisition-related amortization - Non-cash expense consisting of the amortization of customer relationships, acquired technology, and trade name intangible assets recorded in connection with our acquisitions of the Health Services business in February 2015 and AbleVets in October 2019. We exclude acquisition-related amortization as we believe the amount of such non-cash expenses in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Such amount is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Amortization of acquisition-related intangibles." Organizational restructuring and other expense - Consists of certain charges incurred in connection with our operational improvement initiatives. Expenses in connection with these efforts may include, but are not limited to, consultant and other professional services fees, employee separation costs, contract termination costs, and other such related expenses. We exclude organizational restructuring and other expense as we believe the amount of such expense in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Organizational restructuring and other expense is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows: (In thousands) Three Months Ended Years Ended 2019 2018 2019 2018 Sales and client service $ 12,727 $ — $ 72,329 $ — General and administrative 33,936 1,944 148,730 4,868 Total organizational restructuring and other expense $ 46,663 $ 1,944 $ 221,059 $ 4,868 Charge related to client dispute - Consists of pre-tax charges related to a dispute with a current client. We have excluded these charges as we believe the amount of such charges does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the periods they were recorded. Such charges are included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Sales and client service" expense. Vendor Settlement - Consists of a pre-tax charge to settle disputes with a former vendor. We have excluded this charge as we believe the amount of such charge does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the period it was recorded. Such charge is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "General and administrative" expense. Allowance on non-current asset - Consists of a pre-tax charge to provide an allowance against certain disputed client receivables with a specific former client. Such disputed receivables are included in our Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets in the caption "Other assets," as the process for resolution has been on-going for approximately 10 years. We have excluded this charge as we believe the amount of such charge does not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the period it was recorded. Such charge is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Sales and client service" expense. Investment gains - Consists of a $16 million gain recognized on the disposition of one of our equity investments in the second quarter of 2019, and unrealized gains of $9 million and $5 million recognized in the third and fourth quarters of 2019, respectively, on another one of our equity investments, all of which were accounted for in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 321, Investments-Equity Securities. We have excluded these gains as we believe the amounts of such gains do not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations in the periods they were recorded. Such gains are included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Other income, net." Income tax effect of pre-tax adjustments - The GAAP effective income tax rate for the applicable quarterly period is applied to pre-tax adjustments for Adjusted Net Earnings. Share-based compensation permanent tax items - Consists of permanent items impacting the Company's income tax provision related to our share-based compensation arrangements, including net excess tax benefits recognized upon the exercise of stock options. We exclude such items as we believe the amount of such items in any specific period may not directly correlate to the underlying performance of our business operations. Such amount is included in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations in the caption "Income taxes."





CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As of December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (unaudited) (In thousands) 2019 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 441,843 $ 374,126 Short-term investments 99,931 401,285 Receivables, net 1,139,595 1,183,494 Inventory 23,182 25,029 Prepaid expenses and other 392,073 334,870 Total current assets 2,096,624 2,318,804 Property and equipment, net 1,858,772 1,743,575 Right-of-use assets 123,155 — Software development costs, net 939,859 894,512 Goodwill 883,158 847,544 Intangible assets, net 364,439 405,305 Long-term investments 419,419 300,046 Other assets 209,196 198,850 Total assets $ 6,894,622 $ 6,708,636 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 273,440 $ 293,534 Current installments of long-term debt and capital lease obligations — 4,914 Deferred revenue 360,025 399,189 Accrued payroll and tax withholdings 245,843 195,931 Other current liabilities 148,140 69,122 Total current liabilities 1,027,448 962,690 Long-term debt 1,038,382 438,802 Deferred income taxes 377,657 336,379 Other liabilities 133,807 42,376 Total liabilities 2,577,294 1,780,247 Shareholders’ Equity: Common stock 3,676 3,622 Additional paid-in capital 1,905,171 1,559,562 Retained earnings 5,934,909 5,576,525 Treasury stock (3,407,768 ) (2,107,768 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net (118,660 ) (103,552 ) Total shareholders’ equity 4,317,328 4,928,389 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,894,622 $ 6,708,636





CERNER CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS For the three and twelve months ended December 28, 2019 and December 29, 2018 (unaudited) Three Months Ended Years Ended (In thousands) 2019 2018 2019 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net earnings $ 154,331 $ 131,320 $ 529,454 $ 630,059 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 178,407 168,843 687,966 642,591 Share-based compensation expense 30,220 21,075 103,641 95,423 Provision for deferred income taxes 28,332 18,016 51,125 34,428 Investment gains (5,390 ) — (29,621 ) — Changes in assets and liabilities (net of business acquired): Receivables, net 33,555 42,257 58,113 (207,785 ) Inventory (22 ) (301 ) 1,855 (9,307 ) Prepaid expenses and other (1,557 ) (5,837 ) (76,748 ) 156,216 Accounts payable (5,388 ) 43,440 (8,734 ) 65,202 Accrued income taxes (3,804 ) (18,699 ) (4,599 ) (27,849 ) Deferred revenue 50,155 47,222 (39,245 ) 81,538 Other accrued liabilities (21,264 ) (40,447 ) 39,892 (6,507 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 437,575 406,889 1,313,099 1,454,009 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Capital purchases (82,930 ) (140,977 ) (471,518 ) (446,928 ) Capitalized software development costs (62,587 ) (64,571 ) (273,871 ) (273,693 ) Purchases of investments (46,669 ) (146,137 ) (364,648 ) (623,293 ) Sales and maturities of investments 72,497 97,357 579,755 551,796 Purchase of other intangibles (9,793 ) (12,515 ) (35,587 ) (36,819 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (74,539 ) — (74,539 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (204,021 ) (266,843 ) (640,408 ) (828,937 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Long-term debt issuance — — 600,000 — Repayment of long-term debt — — — (75,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 69,562 9,348 258,036 91,349 Payments to taxing authorities in connection with shares directly withheld from associates (1,607 ) (124 ) (16,601 ) (9,873 ) Treasury stock purchases (300,000 ) (277,917 ) (1,320,542 ) (623,127 ) Dividends paid (56,530 ) — (113,823 ) — Other — 4,610 (8,450 ) 6,864 Net cash used in financing activities (288,575 ) (264,083 ) (601,380 ) (609,787 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 434 (451 ) (3,594 ) (12,082 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (54,587 ) (124,488 ) 67,717 3,203 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 496,430 498,614 374,126 370,923 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 441,843 $ 374,126 $ 441,843 $ 374,126



