Whitestone REIT Chairman and CEO to Present at The Marcus & Millichap/IPA Retail Real Estate Forum in Houston

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR), a leader in community-centered retail REITs and producing industry leading, long-term Total Shareholder Returns(1), announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Mastandrea will take part in a panel discussing the future of Retail Real Estate at the Petroleum Club in Houston, on Wednesday, February 5th, 2020. Topics of discussion will include but not be limited to: the Retail State of the Market, Emerging Technologies & Best Practices to Improve Occupancy and Income in the Post-Retail Apocalypse, and Real Estate Capital Markets View on Opportunities in Retail Today.



About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "e-commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone’s optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located. Whitestone's properties are primarily located in business-friendly Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio, which are among the fastest growing U.S. population centers with highly educated workforces, high household incomes and strong job growth. For additional information, visit www.whitestonereit.com .

(1) Source: S&P - Whitestone's Total Shareholder Return (TSR) ranks #1 and #2 of the 17 U.S. public shopping center REITs for the three-year and five-year periods, respectively, as of December 31, 2019.

Contact Whitestone REIT:

Kevin Reed

Director of Investor Relations

(713) 435-2219

kreed@whitestonereit.com



