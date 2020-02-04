There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,766 in the last 365 days.

S Split Corp. Declares Monthly Distributions

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: SBN; SBN.PR.A) S Split Corp. has declared a monthly distribution, payable on February 28, 2020 to shareholders of record on February 14, 2020. Due to the decline in the net asset value (“NAV”) per unit below $16.50, the Company has suspended distributions on its Class A Shares in accordance with the Articles of Incorporation.  The NAV per Unit on January 31, 2020 was $16.11.

Share Class 
Class A Shares
Preferred Shares 		Ticker  
SBN
SBN.PR.A 		  Amount Per Share
$0.00000
$0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

For further information, please contact Investor Relations at 416.681.3966, toll free at 1.800.725.7172, email at info@strathbridge.com or visit www.strathbridge.com.

John Germain, Senior Vice-President & CFO Strathbridge Asset Management Inc.
121 King Street West
Suite 2600
Toronto, Ontario  M5H 3T9

