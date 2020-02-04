Varonis to Present at JMP Securities Technology Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, announced its participation in the JMP Securities 2020 Technology Conference in San Francisco on February 24, 2020. The presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. PT.



The audio presentation will be webcast live and will be available by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Varonis website at ir.varonis.com . The webcast will be archived on the website for a limited time following the conference.

Additional Resources

For more information on Varonis' solution portfolio, please visit www.varonis.com .

Visit our blog , and join the conversation on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , Podcast and YouTube .

, and join the conversation on , , , and . Listen and subscribe to Security Tools, Varonis’ podcast covering the latest infosec tools.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects insider threats and cyberattacks by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. With a focus on data security, Varonis serves a variety of use cases including governance, compliance, classification, and threat analytics. Varonis started operations in 2005 and, as of September 30, 2019, had approximately 6,900 customers worldwide, spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, consumer and retail, media and entertainment, technology and education sectors.

Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 jarestia@varonis.com News Media Contact: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 4247) rhunt@varonis.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.