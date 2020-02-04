Amdocs’ projekt202 Now Deployed by Sprint

Amdocs expands collaboration for enhancing Sprint’s customer experience to expedite new services and operational efficiencies while enabling legacy modernization

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- projekt202, a wholly owned subsidiary of Amdocs, (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced Sprint’s adoption of projekt202’s experience-driven design and development methodology as part of its continued transformation and modernization of the customer experience.



By teaming with Amdocs’ projekt202, Sprint is tapping into a well-established strategy for UX driven design best practices. projekt202 has refined their methodology over the past 15 years to drive the design and development of engaging and intentional customer/user experiences. This enhanced understanding of the context of each customer/user interaction leads to a customer 360 perspective.

“Sprint is collaborating with projekt202 to proactively anticipate our customer’s needs and deliver a superior customer experience across all our interaction points,” said Meg Knauth, VP of Application Development at Sprint. “By taking this outside-in, design-led approach to improving customer journeys, Sprint is creating even more meaningful connections with its customers, which will drive stickiness and revenue.”

“Customer expectations are constantly evolving. Sprint is breaking new ground in delivering more intuitive, seamless and engaging services to market with speed and efficiency,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, group president of Media, Network and Technology at Amdocs.

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

