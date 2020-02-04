There were 782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,762 in the last 365 days.

Global Eye Tracking Industry

Eye Tracking market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 25. 9%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 24.

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 24% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$67.7 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$58.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$54.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 30.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$367.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Ergoneers GmbH; EyeTech Digital Systems, Inc.; Eyetracking, Inc.; Lc Technologies, Inc.; Prs In Vivo; Seeing Machines Ltd.; SensoMotoric Instruments GmbH; Smart Eye AB; SR Research; Tobii AB


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Eye Tracking Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Eye Tracking Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Eye Tracking Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Hardware (Component) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Hardware (Component) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Hardware (Component) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Software (Component) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Software (Component) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Software (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Services (Component) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Services (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Services (Component) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Remote Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018
to 2025
Table 14: Remote Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Remote Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Mobile Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Mobile Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Mobile Eye Tracking (Tracking Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 19: Assistive Communication (Application) Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2018 through 2025
Table 20: Assistive Communication (Application) Analysis of
Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years
2009 to 2017
Table 21: Assistive Communication (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Human Behavior & Market Research (Application) Global
Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 23: Human Behavior & Market Research (Application)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:
2009-2017
Table 24: Human Behavior & Market Research (Application)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 25: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other Applications (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other Applications (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Eye Tracking Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Eye Tracking Market in the United States by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Eye Tracking Market in the United States by Tracking
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 33: United States Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: United States Eye Tracking Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Eye Tracking Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 36: Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 37: Canadian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 38: Canadian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 39: Eye Tracking Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Canadian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 41: Canadian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by
Tracking Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 42: Eye Tracking Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tracking Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 43: Canadian Eye Tracking Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Eye Tracking Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 45: Canadian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 47: Eye Tracking Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: Japanese Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: Japanese Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 50: Eye Tracking Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: Japanese Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eye
Tracking in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 53: Japanese Eye Tracking Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 54: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 55: Chinese Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 56: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 57: Chinese Eye Tracking Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 58: Chinese Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 59: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: Chinese Eye Tracking Market by Tracking Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Eye Tracking in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 62: Eye Tracking Market Review in China in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 63: Chinese Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Eye Tracking Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 64: European Eye Tracking Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 65: Eye Tracking Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 66: European Eye Tracking Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 67: European Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 68: Eye Tracking Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 69: European Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: European Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018-2025
Table 71: Eye Tracking Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by
Tracking Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 72: European Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: European Eye Tracking Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 74: Eye Tracking Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 75: European Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 76: Eye Tracking Market in France by Component: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: French Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 78: French Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 79: Eye Tracking Market in France by Tracking Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 80: French Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 81: French Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by Tracking
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: Eye Tracking Quantitative Demand Analysis in France
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 83: French Eye Tracking Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 84: French Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
GERMANY
Table 85: Eye Tracking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: German Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 87: German Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 88: Eye Tracking Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 89: German Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 90: German Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Eye Tracking Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 92: German Eye Tracking Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 93: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 94: Italian Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 95: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 96: Italian Eye Tracking Market by Component: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 97: Italian Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 98: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Italian Eye Tracking Market by Tracking Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 100: Italian Demand for Eye Tracking in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 101: Eye Tracking Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 102: Italian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 103: United Kingdom Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Eye Tracking Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2009-2017
Table 105: United Kingdom Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: United Kingdom Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Eye Tracking Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 108: United Kingdom Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Eye Tracking in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: United Kingdom Eye Tracking Market in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2009-2017
Table 111: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 112: Spanish Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Spanish Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 114: Eye Tracking Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 115: Spanish Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 116: Spanish Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by
Tracking Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 117: Eye Tracking Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tracking Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 118: Spanish Eye Tracking Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Eye Tracking Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 120: Spanish Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 121: Russian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Eye Tracking Market in Russia by Component: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 123: Russian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Russian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 125: Eye Tracking Market in Russia by Tracking Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 126: Russian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Russian Eye Tracking Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 128: Eye Tracking Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 129: Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 130: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 131: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown
by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018-2025
Table 134: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Thousand by Tracking Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 135: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown
by Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 136: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 137: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Rest of Europe Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 139: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 140: Eye Tracking Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 142: Eye Tracking Market in Asia-Pacific by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 144: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Eye Tracking Market in Asia-Pacific by Tracking
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 147: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Eye Tracking Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 149: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 150: Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 151: Eye Tracking Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Australian Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 153: Australian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Eye Tracking Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 155: Australian Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 156: Australian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Eye Tracking Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Australian Eye Tracking Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 159: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in Australia
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 160: Indian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 161: Indian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 162: Eye Tracking Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: Indian Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Indian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review by
Tracking Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 165: Eye Tracking Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Tracking Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 166: Indian Eye Tracking Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Eye Tracking Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2009-2017
Table 168: Indian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 169: Eye Tracking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 170: South Korean Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 171: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Eye Tracking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 173: South Korean Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 174: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 175: Eye Tracking Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 176: South Korean Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 177: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 178: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Eye Tracking: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 179: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share
Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Eye Tracking: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 183: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market Share
Analysis by Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 184: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Eye Tracking in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 185: Rest of Asia-Pacific Eye Tracking Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 186: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 187: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025
Table 188: Eye Tracking Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2009-2017
Table 189: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 190: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 192: Latin American Eye Tracking Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 193: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Latin American Eye Tracking Market by Tracking
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 196: Latin American Demand for Eye Tracking in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 197: Eye Tracking Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 198: Latin American Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 199: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 200: Eye Tracking Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 201: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018-2025
Table 203: Eye Tracking Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Tracking Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 204: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Argentinean Eye Tracking Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 206: Eye Tracking Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 207: Argentinean Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 208: Eye Tracking Market in Brazil by Component:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 209: Brazilian Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 210: Brazilian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: Eye Tracking Market in Brazil by Tracking Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period
2018-2025
Table 212: Brazilian Eye Tracking Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 213: Brazilian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 214: Eye Tracking Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 215: Brazilian Eye Tracking Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 216: Brazilian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis: A
17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025
MEXICO
Table 217: Eye Tracking Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period
2018-2025
Table 218: Mexican Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 219: Mexican Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 220: Eye Tracking Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 221: Mexican Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 222: Mexican Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 223: Eye Tracking Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 224: Mexican Eye Tracking Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 225: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 226: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 227: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Latin America by
Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 228: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Market Share
Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 229: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 230: Eye Tracking Market in Rest of Latin America by
Tracking Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 231: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Market Share
Breakdown by Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 232: Rest of Latin America Eye Tracking Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 233: Eye Tracking Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017
Table 234: Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 235: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 236: Eye Tracking Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 237: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 238: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025
Table 239: The Middle East Eye Tracking Historic Market by
Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 240: Eye Tracking Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 241: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 242: The Middle East Eye Tracking Historic Market by
Tracking Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017
Table 243: Eye Tracking Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Tracking Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 244: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 245: Eye Tracking Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
Application for 2009-2017
Table 246: The Middle East Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 247: Iranian Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 248: Eye Tracking Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017
Table 249: Iranian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 250: Iranian Market for Eye Tracking: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 251: Eye Tracking Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 252: Iranian Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 253: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Eye
Tracking in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 254: Iranian Eye Tracking Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2009-2017
Table 255: Eye Tracking Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 256: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025
Table 257: Eye Tracking Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 258: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 259: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2018-2025
Table 260: Eye Tracking Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by
Tracking Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 261: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Tracking Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 262: Israeli Eye Tracking Addressable Market Opportunity
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025
Table 263: Eye Tracking Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2009-2017
Table 264: Israeli Eye Tracking Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 265: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 266: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 267: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market by Component:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 268: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 269: Eye Tracking Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Thousand by Tracking Type: 2009-2017
Table 270: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market by Tracking Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 271: Saudi Arabian Demand for Eye Tracking in US$
Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025
Table 272: Eye Tracking Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2009-2017
Table 273: Saudi Arabian Eye Tracking Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 274: Eye Tracking Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Component for the Period 2018-2025
Table 275: United Arab Emirates Eye Tracking Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017
Table 276: Eye Tracking Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 277: Eye Tracking Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Tracking Type for the Period 2018-2025

