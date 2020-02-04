Amdocs Partners with Orange Spain to Transform Time-to-Market and Customer Relationships Across its Multiple Brands

Orange Spain chooses amdocsONE for faster innovation and agile operations

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced that Orange Spain has chosen Amdocs’ digital portfolio to drive new services and revenue in the digital economy. The project encompasses a large-scale IT and business transformation, including a multi-year contract with managed services, the managed upgrade of tens of legacy systems, and technology provided by multiple partners.



Amdocs’ open and dynamic approach means that portfolio pieces can be upgraded in shorter intervals to enable IT to better meet the evolving needs of Orange Spain’s business. amdocsONE , Amdocs’ latest set of cloud-native, modular and open offerings and services, will be deployed on AWS, bringing Orange improved customer experience, smart monetization and faster service delivery.

“Today’s digital native customers expect a superior experience. It has never been more critical in this competitive environment to leverage the strength of our different brands and our rich service portfolio, and to enable our customers to mix and match these in the most appealing manner,” said Jose Luis Barcenilla Visus, Program Director at Orange Spain. “We’re confident that with Amdocs, we will have the velocity to serve our business needs as we evolve in this dynamic, changing market. This investment in consolidating and modernizing our systems is a major business priority. It will help us to take greater advantage of all our in-house capabilities as well as to rapidly explore the potential for new lines of business and leverage the vast ecosystem of digital players in the marketplace.”

amdocsONE supports Orange Spain in achieving continuous enhancements at pace, in conjunction with business priorities in a DevOps, agile manner. In addition, Orange Spain hosts Amdocs’ cloud-native system in its cloud environment to further accelerate time-to-market.

“Orange Spain is an innovator, focused on delivering an unmatched experience to its customers. We are proud to introduce automation into Orange Spain’s operations and accelerate innovation and efficiency and ultimately to deliver customer-first digital experiences,” said Gary Miles, chief marketing officer, Amdocs. “amdocsONE is positioned to help CSPs future-proof their businesses, capture every revenue opportunity of the digital economy, help monetize the value of 5G and leverage partnerships within the digital ecosystem.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs is a leading software and services provider to communications and media companies of all sizes, accelerating the industry’s dynamic and continuous digital transformation. With a rich set of innovative solutions, long-term business relationships with 350 communications and media providers, and technology and distribution ties to 600 content creators, Amdocs delivers business improvements to drive growth. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees serve customers in over 85 countries. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 filed on December 16, 2019.

