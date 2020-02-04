Sam Cover to mentor local aspiring young chefs

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning chef Sam Cover all set to mentor Spokane County's aspiring young chefs ahead of all-new restaurant launch.From Los Angeles to Miami, Sam Cover has worked in five-star restaurants across the country for more than 20 years. Now back in his native Spokane County, the Washington-born chef is offering a number of the area's aspiring young chefs an unmissable opportunity for the chance to be mentored ahead of the imminent launch of his brand new restaurant."I relish in gastronomy and embracing the latest culinary trends," explains Cover, "and I'm immensely passionate about instilling the same enthusiasm into a new generation of future award-winning chefs."Cover will take students from local culinary schools as well as those already working in the restaurant trade but looking to advance their careers as part of what will form a 12-month mentorship program.Those selected by Sam Cover and his team will also be given the opportunity to work in the award-winning chef's new restaurant in Downtown Spokane, both during and following the year-long program. "It's an excellent opportunity to get hands-on, pick up valuable experience, and earn money doing what you love in the process," he suggests. Sam Cover himself was mentored by two leading local chefs at the beginning of his career. "It is, without a doubt, I believe," explains the Spokane County native, "the absolute best way to start a career in the restaurant industry."Cover estimates that he and his team will take on between eight and ten individuals at the start of the program. This number, however, he says, is likely to increase as the program progresses, with the potential for up to 15 people to be enrolled by the end of the year.Born and raised in Spokane County, Washington, chef Sam Cover is known, in particular, for his fresh fish and seafood dishes. An advocate for the growing farm-to-table movement, other recent trends embraced by Cover have included sourcing only hyper-local ingredients, utilizing alternative proteins and marine vegetables, and experimenting with experiential dining.With a passion for what's known, in the restaurant trade, as upscale comfort, Cover is further known for perfectly combining elegant plating and local produce to create what he calls a professionally executed taste of home.Returning focus to his mentorship program, Cover says he cannot wait to get started. "I can't wait to get started," he adds, wrapping up, "and I'm massively looking forward to working alongside a new generation of talented young chefs from the local area."



