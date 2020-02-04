Vector Solutions Raises Firefighter Cancer Awareness; Donates $5,000 to American Cancer Society

Company Supports Cancer Prevention Efforts Through $5,000 Donation and Complimentary Access to Firefighter Cancer Prevention Training Course

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, FL, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and SaaS performance support solutions for the world’s most critical industries, including the fire service, announced today its donation of $5,000 to the American Cancer Society as part of the company’s recent firefighter cancer awareness and prevention campaign.

The donation was raised through complimentary access to the online NFPA 1851 – Cancer-Related Risks of Firefighting training course, which raises awareness about firefighter cancer risks and provides prevention best practices. Vector Solutions launched the campaign to donate $1 for every course completion in September of 2019.

“The American Cancer Society is very grateful for this generous donation by Vector Solutions and the outstanding campaign they held offering free online education to help firefighters protect themselves from the higher risk of cancer from exposure to potential cancer-causing elements while firefighting,” said Tswana Sewell, executive director of the American Cancer Society. “The American Cancer Society is dedicated to fighting cancer from every angle and is very thankful that our firefighters, who risk their lives for the safety of their communities, are empowered with this information.”

Providing firefighter cancer training is a critical part of Vector Solutions’ mission to serve heroes through state-of-the-art learning and performance solutions as firefighters face higher cancer diagnoses and cancer-related deaths compared to the general United States population. According to the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), firefighters are 9 percent more likely to be diagnosed and 14 percent more likely to die from cancer.

The comprehensive firefighter cancer awareness course was written to the NFPA standard on selection, care, and maintenance of protective ensembles for structural firefighting and proximity firefighting. This course incorporates video-based lessons and real-life case studies to highlight eight of the most common carcinogens firefighters face and offers best practices for the decontamination, isolation and reporting of personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Firefighters put their lives at risk every day by simply coming to work and doing their job,” said Alex Berry, Executive Vice President of Vector Solutions and member of the American Cancer Society’s Greater DC/Baltimore Area Advisory Board. “We’re honored to work with the American Cancer Society on this special program. Vector Solutions feels a responsibility to not only give back through our donation but also to help educate the fire service about the risks and how they can be mitigated.”

Vector Solutions team members also raised funds for the American Cancer Society and exceeded its $5,000 donation internally.

“The funds raised by Vector Solutions for the Society will help support cutting-edge cancer research to help find more cures, free services such as lodging and transportation to treatment for cancer patients and the Society’s free 24/7 national cancer information hotline at 1-800-227-2345,” Sewell said.

About Vector Solutions

Vector Solutions, a leader in eLearning and performance support, provides award-winning SaaS solutions for the architecture, engineering, construction (AEC), industrial, facilities management, public safety, IT, and education industries. Its brands, including RedVector, Convergence Training, TargetSolutions, and SafeSchools, deliver continuing education (CE), training, technology, and performance management solutions using the latest innovations in learning and technology to create safer, more capable, more compliant organizations. Its extensive online and mobile learning library offers over 9,000 courses written by over 280 subject matter experts and reaches more than 10 million professionals worldwide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.vectorsolutions.com. Follow us on Twitter @VectorPeform and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/VectorPerformance.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of nearly 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to http://www.cancer.org.

