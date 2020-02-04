Global Feeding Systems Industry

Feeding Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$672. 9 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 9%. Hardware, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.

6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$949.4 Million by the year 2025, Hardware will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$23.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$20.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Hardware will reach a market size of US$48.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$187.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Afimilk Ltd.; Agrologic Ltd.; AKVA Group ASA; Bauer Technics A.S.; Cormall A/S; DeLaval International AB; GEA Group AG; GSI Group, LLC; Lely Holding SARL; Pellon Group Oy; Rovibec Agrisolutions Inc.; Roxell; Steinsvik AS; Trioliet B.V.; Vdl Agrotech BV





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Feeding Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



AKVA GROUP ASA

AFIMILK LTD.

AGROLOGIC LTD.

BAUER TECHNICS A.S.

CORMALL A/S

DELAVAL INTERNATIONAL AB

GEA GROUP AG

GSI GROUP

LELY HOLDING SARL

PELLON GROUP OY

ROVIBEC AGRISOLUTIONS INC.

ROXELL

STEINSVIK AS

TRIOLIET B.V.

VDL AGROTECH BV



V. CURATED RESEARCH

About Reportlinker

