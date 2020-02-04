Energy Department Announces $25 Million for Enhanced Geothermal Systems Research

The GeoVision study summarizes findings showing that geothermal electricity generation could increase more than 26-fold from today—reaching 60 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity by 2050. In addition to describing electricity-generation opportunities, the GeoVision analysis also shows how geothermal can enhance heating and cooling solutions for American residential and commercial consumers through direct-use and heat-pump technologies.

DOE’s FORGE initiative enables cutting-edge research, and drilling and technology onsite testing to allow scientists to identify a replicable, commercial pathway to enhanced geothermal systems. The FORGE subsurface laboratory is a fully instrumented research site, coupled with a collaboration and management platform, making it a first of its-kind endeavor. In addition to the site itself, the FORGE effort will include a robust instrumentation, data collection, and data dissemination component to capture and share data and activities occurring at FORGE in real time.

Full applications will be due by 5:00 p.m. ET on April 10, 2020. Please view the FOA and application instructions for more information.