Horizon Media Partners with Location Sciences to Establish Leadership in Global Location Data Verification

Horizon Partners with Location Verification Technology to Improve Audience Development and Business Outcomes Across Programmatic Mobile Campaigns

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Horizon Media, a leader in data-driven media and marketing insights, announced its latest innovation today saying that it is now independently validating all location data applied across its programmatic practice, including media, audience development and measurement.



Horizon is testing verification technology from Location Sciences to take a leading position in the industry in tackling the transparency and accuracy of location data. Through Location Sciences’ location verification platform, Verify, Horizon Media can now access in-depth campaign insights through a self-service dashboard. This enables the agency to validate that it is buying quality, compliant and accurate location data. By delivering best-in-class proximity buying, Horizon Media can reduce wasted ad spend, improve the value of the purchased media and increase the overall efficiency of its media investments.

With the rising cost of ad tech and a move to more performance-based compensation models, Horizon has continued to look for solutions that improve the quality of data and drive improved business outcomes for its clients. Although the partnership with Location Sciences is still young, Horizon has already seen improved results across locally targeted test campaigns. In these campaigns, Horizon recently looked to validate the presence of 100% GPS data and uncovered that around 25% of the initial campaign impressions were being delivered to customers 300+ miles away from the targeted locations. The data also identified impression delivery to fraudulent IP addresses from outside the U.S. Horizon is looking to expand its partnership with Location Sciences across all location-based campaigns and provide all its clients with this level of insight, transparency and improvement in campaign effectiveness.

With these campaign insights, Horizon Media was able to deliver significantly improved data quality and transparency. By working with supplier partners to optimize the campaign media investment, Horizon was able to reinvest over 30% of the budget into working media.

“We are committed to improving business outcomes continuously for our clients and need to execute campaigns built on the highest quality data,” said Eric Warburton, VP Campaign Management & Advertising Operations at Horizon Media. “Questioning and disrupting the industry standard is critical to improving campaign effectiveness. However, any sound technology investment must increase efficiency and drive better outcomes. Our partnership with Location Sciences leans into our desire to test new platforms and bring greater scale, transparency and trust to this critical area of digital advertising,” said Warburton.

“Brands and agencies are finding that despite the enormous volume of third-party data inventory on the market, the data are often not contributing as planned to their marketing goals,” said Jason Smith, Chief Business Officer at Location Sciences. “Media investments are not being optimized and improved outcomes are not being realized. The pressure is on to deliver results and, by exploring the depth of the services we can provide, Horizon Media is setting itself apart in the market as a true disruptor,” said Smith.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media , Inc. is the largest independent media agency in the world. The company was founded in 1989, is headquartered in New York, and has offices in Los Angeles and Toronto. With estimated billings of $8.7 billion and over 2,300 employees, Horizon is the third largest U.S. media agency according to COMvergence data.

Recognized as one of the world’s ten most innovative marketing and advertising companies by Fast Company, Horizon Media has been named Media Agency of the Year by MediaPost, Adweek and AdAge and is known for its highly personal approach to client service. Renowned for its culture, Horizon is also consistently named to all the prestigious annual Best Places to Work lists published by Fortune, Forbes, AdAge, Crain’s New York Business and Los Angeles Business Journal; including “Best Workplaces for Diversity,” “Best Workplaces for Women,” and “Best Workplaces for Millennials” honors.

Earning the industry’s highest honor, Bill Koenigsberg, President, CEO and Founder of Horizon Media, was inducted into the American Advertising Federation (AAF) Hall of Fame in 2019.

About Location Sciences

Location Sciences is the pre-eminent global location verification provider to the $160 billion digital advertising industry. Working in partnership with brands, media agencies and suppliers to reduce ad-wastage and improve the effectiveness of location-based advertising campaigns.

The digital advertising market place remains unregulated and unmonitored, with an estimated $19 billion wasted on ad-fraud in 2018. Location Sciences has developed Verify, the world's first independent location verification product. Utilising sophisticated machine learning and pattern recognition technologies, Verify detects location ad-fraud and shines a light on location data inaccuracy with the aim of bringing back integrity, transparency and trust to the market place.

