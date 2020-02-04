As the Title Sponsor of the WGC–Mexico Championship, Grupo Salinas Consolidates as a Leading Promoter of Mexico’s Image Before the World

/EIN News/ -- —Nearly all of the top 50 players in the world rankings to be present on February 19-23, in one of Mexico’s premier sports and social events—



MEXICO CITY, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Salinas, a group of dynamic, fast-growing and technologically advanced companies, deeply committed to the modernization of the countries where they operate, and founded by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo Salinas, announced today that the fourth edition of the World Golf Championships (WGC) –Mexico Championship will take place on February 19-23 at the Club de Golf Chapultepec, in Mexico City.

The WGC–Mexico Championship is a world-class event featuring the best players from across the globe. While most tournaments on the PGA TOUR consist of 15-25 of the top 50 players in the Official World Golf Ranking, the WGC–Mexico Championship traditionally has nearly all of the top 50 in the world.

This year’s edition will mark a historic opportunity to have two Mexican players competing for the first time in a World Golf Championships event. With Abraham Ancer already qualified and committed for the 2020 edition, Carlos Ortiz is in position to become the second Mexican in the field.

The WGC–Mexico Championship is one of the four annual World Golf Championships events and one of nine events staged outside the United States during the 2019-20 PGA TOUR Season. For this year’s edition, the tournament’s purse has been increased to US$10.5 million, which places it amongst the top 10 purses of the PGA TOUR.

Its coverage reaches nearly one billion households within over 200 countries and territories and is translated in 23 languages. Over 300 national and international media representatives will be located in Mexico to inform the world about the thrilling details and progress of the event.

In addition to a world-class golf exhibition, more than 65,000 fans throughout the five-day event will have the opportunity to appreciate Mexico’s cultural heritage, taste its delightful cuisine, and experience its colorful traditions and the warm hospitality of its people.

By bringing and hosting the WGC–Mexico Championship, Grupo Salinas reaffirms its solid commitment to promote Mexico’s compelling attributes and image before the world. The event is expected to stimulate tourism, transportation, and demand of local consumer goods during a five-day period, with an approximate value of $2 billion Mexican pesos.

Since the inaugural event in 2017, Grupo Salinas started The First Tee Mexico and continues to support the organization’s mission to grow the game of golf throughout Mexico and promote key societal values such as honesty, respect, trust, integrity, perseverance and teamwork.

In its first three years, The First Tee Mexico now has a total of eight chapters and has a positive impact on over 150 underprivileged boys, girls and youngsters. Moreover, each Tuesday of tournament week, the WGC–Mexico Championship welcomes several First Tee members in Mexico City for “First Tee Day”, where they take part in clinics and get to meet PGA TOUR players as part of an inspirational and unique experience.

Please follow and get updates of the tournament through the official social media of the WGC–Mexico Championship on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, as well as TV Azteca´s platforms. For more information about the WGC–Mexico Championship, visit wgcmexico.com.

Grupo Salinas adds economic, social and environmental value since 1906, and has the firm commitment to generate inclusive prosperity to promote wellbeing and progress in the communities where it operates.

About Grupo Salinas

