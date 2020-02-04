Global Fiberglass Fabric Industry
Fiberglass Fabric market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 3%. E-Glass, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.
7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.8 Billion by the year 2025, E-Glass will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$202.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$172.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, E-Glass will reach a market size of US$628.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amatex Corporation; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Atlanta Fiberglass; Auburn Manufacturing, Inc.; BGF Industries, Inc.; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; China Jushi Co., Ltd.; Chomarat Group; Devold AMT AS; Fothergill Group; Fulltech Fiber Glass Corp.; Gurit Holding AG; Hexcel Corporation; iLLStreet Composite Materials and Parts; Jps Composites Materials; Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.; Owens Corning; Parabeam B.V.; Porcher Industries; Rock West Composites; SAERTEX GmbH & Co.KG; Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation; Tah Tong Textile Co., Ltd.; Taiwan Electric Insulator Co., Ltd.; Valutex Reinforcements Inc.
IV. COMPETITION
AMATEX CORPORATION
ASAHI KASEI CORPORATION
ATLANTA FIBERGLASS
AUBURN MANUFACTURING
BGF INDUSTRIES, INC.
CHOMARAT GROUP
CENTRAL GLASS
CHINA JUSHI
DEVOLD AMT AS
FOTHERGILL GROUP
FULLTECH FIBER GLASS
GURIT HOLDING AG
HEXCEL CORPORATION
JPS COMPOSITES MATERIALS
NITTO BOSEKI
OWENS CORNING
PARABEAM B.V.
PORCHER INDUSTRIES
ROCK WEST COMPOSITE
SAERTEX GMBH & CO.KG
SAINT-GOBAIN PERFORMANCE PLASTICS - SOLAR GARD
TAH TONG TEXTILE
TAIWAN ELECTRIC INSULATOR CO.
VALUTEX REINFORCEMENTS INC.
ILLSTREET COMPOSITE MATERIALS AND PARTS
V. CURATED RESEARCH
