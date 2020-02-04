Global Fiberglass Industry
Fiberglass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 9%. Glass Wool, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
New York, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Fiberglass Industry"
8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.2 Billion by the year 2025, Glass Wool will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$250 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$210.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Glass Wool will reach a market size of US$241.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Agy Holdings Corp.; Asahi Fiber Glass Co., Ltd.; Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company; CertainTeed Corporation; China Jushi Co., Ltd.; Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation; Johns Manville Corporation; Knauf Insulation GmbH; Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.; Owens Corning; Pfg Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd.; PPG Industries, Inc.; Saint-Gobain Adfors; Saint-Gobain Vetrotex; Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation


About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
