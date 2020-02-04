Subaru Outback XT Debuts Unique Feature For Family SUVs Outback Dual-Function X-Mode Provides More Power From Engine

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: (2/4/2020)Lindsey Tinsley - Marketing Directorltinsley@byersauto.com(614) 418-6392Subaru Outback XT Debuts Unique Feature For Family SUVsOutback Dual-Function X-Mode Provides More Power From EngineColumbus, OH: The new 2020 Subaru Outback XT trim’s biggest sales draw is a 2.4-liter turbocharged engine, but there’s another key feature that potential buyers should be aware of. This is the fact that the XT trim will also have the exclusive new Dual-Function X-Mode, that you can’t find on the standard model.Remember that the XT is designed for:● Those that live at high altitudes.● Those that do a lot of towing.● Those that may need more tracking for snow, mud or sand.With this in mind, Dual-Function X-Mode is a development of the existing X-Mode feature, using touchscreen controls to provide added confidence in extreme weather. Drivers can choose between two added settings in specific driving conditions, including snow/dirt and deep snow/mud. Snow-dirt is designed to provide more traction on uneven roads, while the more intense version changes traction control. This allows for greater wheel spin on areas where sinking may be a concern.Offroaders will love this, but anyone who finds themselves living in a snowy or cold climate should also consider this. Also, the system controls power to each wheel depending on how you set it.In a statement, a representative of Byers Subaru noted, “Dual-Function X-Mode is just one of the examples of the Subaru difference that has so many drivers standing by this carmaker no matter what. We look forward to supplying the latest Subaru models and features in the future.”About Byers Subaru: Byers Subaru is a dealership servicing the Columbus, OH, area with a wide selection of Subaru vehicles. Along with new and used vehicles, visitors can also make use of the top-notch service along with a service center, versatile financing options, and other features to make a purchase a simple and rewarding one.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.