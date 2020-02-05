UAM 101 and Infrastructure Workshop Events in March

Community Air Mobility Initiative logo Vertical Flight Society logo

The Community Air Mobility Initiative and the Vertical Flight Society are hosting co-located events March 16-19, 2020, at Rowan University

SEATTLE, WA, USA, February 5, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) and the Vertical Flight Society (VFS) are hosting a pair of co-located urban air mobility events at Rowan University in Glassboro, NJ, from March 16-19, 2020. On the afternoon of March 16th, CAMI is hosting UAM 101, a foundational event crafted specifically to provide state and local decision makers with key information as they begin to consider integrating urban air mobility (UAM) into their communities’ transportation landscapes. Anyone involved at the state and municipal level in transportation planning who is curious about what urban air mobility is and how it could serve their community’s transportation needs is encouraged to attend this high-value-add introduction into this emerging mode of transportation.Focus areas for UAM 101 include basics about what is urban air mobility, including its timing, historical context, how it interacts with small unmanned aircraft, and how it can be a value-add in a community beyond the air taxi model. Additionally, the workshop will cover legal and liability considerations, where the areas of responsibility fall between the FAA and local authorities, basic infrastructure considerations, what tools are available for state and local decision makers, and a template for local government and industry collaborations. This event will provide the necessary context for someone new to UAM to participate in the 2nd VFS Workshop of eVTOL Infrastructure.VFS is hosting its 2nd Workshop on eVTOL Infrastructure on March 17-18. This two-day meeting is the second in a series of solution-focused workshops on defining challenges for electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and is dedicated to identifying the foundational elements needed to support the development of infrastructure for eVTOL/UAM applications. This will be a deeper dive into the specific issues associated with eVTOL/UAM infrastructure with the objectives of: identifying frameworks for understanding infrastructure development risks, identifying current gaps in industry best practice data for new enabling technology, connecting risk assessment frameworks through infrastructure design to operational considerations, and building upon existing heliport safety data, air traffic management (ATM) practices, and existing rotorcraft safety data to identify pre-competitive areas where proactive industry collaboration could be valuable in accelerating eVTOL/UAM adoption. VFS has also arranged for a tour of the FAA Tech Center on Thursday, March 19th.Attendance is limited and registration for both events is now open:UAM 101 is scheduled from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm on March 16, 2020, immediately followed by a networking reception.See https://www.communityairmobility.org/events/cami-presents-uam-101 The 2nd VFS Workshop on Infrastructure for UAM is scheduled from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm on March 17-18, 2020.See https://www.vtol.org/infrastructure *****About CAMI: The Community Air Mobility Initiative (CAMI) was founded in July 2019 to support the responsible integration of urban air mobility into communities through education, communication and advocacy. CAMI connects communities and industry by providing resources and education to the public, decision makers and the media at the state and local level. CAMI is supported by its members, which include aircraft manufacturers and suppliers, operators, industry associations, state and local agencies, ecosystem members, academia, and nonprofits.About VFS: The Vertical Flight Society was founded as the American Helicopter Society in 1943 by the visionaries of the early helicopter industry, who believed that technological cooperation and collaboration were essential to support this new type of aircraft. Today, VFS plays a similar role helping to advance today’s revolutionary VTOL aircraft. It is the world’s oldest and largest vertical flight technology organization.*****Contact:Yolanka Wulffco-Executive Director, CAMIcontact@communityairmobility.org+1.206.660.8498Jim ShermanDirector of Strategic Development, VFSpr@vtol.org+1.703.684.6777 x110*****



