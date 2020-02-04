Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (LOPE) Investigation

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or the Company”) (NASDAQ: LOPE). Investors who purchased Grand Canyon securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lope.



The investigation concerns whether Grand Canyon and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On January 28, 2020, the investment analyst Citron Research (“Citron”) issued a report on Grand Canyon Education entitled “GCE, the Educational Enron.” The Citron report alleged that Grand Canyon was improperly using a “captive, non-reporting subsidiary to hide its liabilities,” thereby “artificially inflat[ing] the [company’s] stock price.” On this news, Grand Canyon’s stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on January 28, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Grand Canyon shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/lope. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

