Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Spirit AeroSystem Holdings, Inc. (SPR)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Spirit AeroSystem Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the Company”) (NYSE: SPR). Investors who purchased Spirit securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/spr.



The investigation concerns whether Spirit and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

In December 2019, Spirit AeroSystems commenced a review of its accounting process compliance and determined that it did not comply with established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities. Then, on January 30, 2019, Spirit AeroSystems announced the resignations of both its Chief Financial Officer and Principal Accounting Officer for failure to comply with accounting rules on contingencies. On this news, Spirit’s stock price fell $2.62 per share, or 3.87%, to close at $65.02 per share on January 30, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Spirit shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/spr. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.