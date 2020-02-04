The Global Mechanical Seals Market is expected to grow by USD 1.12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Mechanical Seals Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global mechanical seals market and it is poised to grow by USD 1. 12 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period.

Our reports on global mechanical seals market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of renewable energy. In addition, emergence of additive manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mechanical seals market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global mechanical seals market is segmented as below:

End-User

• Oil and Gas

• General Industries

• Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

• Water and Wastewater Treatment

• Power

• Other Industries



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for global mechanical seals market growth

This study identifies emergence of additive manufacturing as the prime reasons driving the global mechanical seals market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global mechanical seals market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mechanical seals market, including some of the vendors such as A.W. Chesterton Co., AESSEAL Plc, EnPro Industries Inc., Flex-A-Seal Inc., Flowserve Corp., Freudenberg Sealing Technologies GmbH & Co. KG, Leak-Pack Engineering (I) Pvt. Ltd., Meccanotecnica Umbra Spa, Smiths Group Plc and YALAN Seals Ltd.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

