Brandy Zwicker’s Advice on How to Boost Energy

Feeling tired? Brandy Zwicker has some advice when that third cup of coffee just is not cutting it.

BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sometimes we have low-energy days. When the coffee won’t kick in and brain fog refuses to dissipate. Though the most likely cause of this heavy fatigue is lack of sleep, it could be a cry for help from something deeper within: our cells.“When we talk about having energy, we are really talking about a molecule called adenosine triphosphate, or ATP,” said Brandy Zwicker . “ATP’s primary function is to store and deliver energy to our cells throughout our bodies. The problem is, as we grow older, our bodies can struggle to produce enough ATP to provide our cells with enough energy.”“But there are ways to help our bodies produce more ATP,” said Brandy Zwicker . “The best strategies include diet and exercise, and of course, sleep.”1) DietZwicker explains that we can boost our energy levels by eating lean meats and fatty acids such as turkey, chicken, tuna, and salmon. But there’s a caveat.“Heavy meals can cause insulin levels to spike, which then causes blood sugar to rapidly drop, creating that tired, sluggish feeling,” said Zwicker. “It’s best to eat small meals and snacks every few hours to maintain a steady level of nutrients and ATP production.”2) Drink Enough Water“Feeling fatigued is one of the first signs of dehydration,” said Brandy Zwicker. “Water is crucial to maintaining energy levels. Stay hydrated by drinking water, and water-heavy fruits and veggies such as cucumbers, watermelon, celery, strawberries, zucchini, squash, and citrus fruits. Men should try and drink 15 cups of water a day while women should aim for 12 cups.”3) Exercise Consistently“Stronger muscles mean you process energy more efficiently, therefore conserving ATP,” said Zwicker. “Whatever type of exercise you do, consistency is key. Even a low to moderate routine of 20 minutes a few times a week is enough to stabilize your energy levels.”As a final, more obvious tip, Brandy Zwicker suggests getting enough sleep to boost ATP levels. If you experience an unusual amount of fatigue, see your doctor right away. Chronic fatigue can be an early warning sign of diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, autoimmune issues, anxiety, and depression.Want to read more health tips? Visit https://brandyzwicker.com/posts/ for Brandy Zwicker’s blog.Brandy Zwicker is a Bachelor of Science (BSN) Registered Nurse with ten years of nursing experience. Brandy has five children and enjoys outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, camping, and other outdoor fitness opportunities. She enjoys running, spin cycle, yoga, weight training, basketball, and indoor rock climbing.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.