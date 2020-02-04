New at CFMOTO Canada

/EIN News/ -- CFORCE 600: The Perfect Experience



SAINT-BENOÎT-LABRE, Quebec, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the start of 2020, the CFMOTO Canada team is proud to mark the arrival of the all-new ATV model: CFORCE 600. Thanks to its new design and modern lines, the vehicle will surprise RV enthusiasts with its assertive look.

Among the new attributes of the CForce 600, we note:

New RIDEVISION high intensity LED lights

New redefinition of the dashboard with colored display (including Bluetooth)

New 12’’ two-tone aluminum wheels

The pleasure of driving in pairs or solo!

The CFORCE 600 is available in titan gray and orange. It is offered in a one place (CFORCE 600 EPS) or two place (CFORCE 600 EPS TOURING) format, ideal for solo outings or with a partner to share unique moments.

A ton of equipment included

As with all its models, CFMOTO Canada stands out in the market for the ton of equipment and amenities included with vehicles upon purchase. The new CFORCE 600 is no exception to this rule by offering hand guards, side-view mirrors, a 3000 lbs capacity winch, waterproof front and rear compartments, a front and rear storage bin, a 12V plug as well as a dual USB and a 2-inch receiver and hitch (a plus-value of $ 2,250). Unique on the market, CFMOTO Canada's 5-year warranty includes 12-month of manufacturer's limited warranty and a 48-month powertrain limited warranty (a plus-value of $ 1,800).

The CFORCE 600 EPS and the CFORCE 600 EPS TOURING join the ATV line-up of CFORCE series from CFMOTO including the CFORCE 400 HO / HO EPS LX, the CFORCE 400 EPS LX 2-seater, the CFORCE 500 HO EPS, the CFORCE 500 HO EPS 2-seater LX, the CFORCE 800 XC EPS LX and the CFORCE 1000 EPS LX.

Founded in 1989, CFMOTO designs and manufactures recreational sports vehicles. It has an annual production capacity of 800,000 engines and 600,000 vehicles distributed in over 70 countries.

