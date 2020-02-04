Online Grocer Farmstead Expands Popular Refill & Save Program

Refill & Save program now available to all repeat shoppers; receive pricing on staples that’s lower than local supermarkets, with free delivery

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today an expansion of its Refill & Save program that brings prices for certain popular staples down even lower than local supermarkets.



Farmstead’s Refill & Save provides customers with significant discounts on certain staples, including milk, eggs, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables and bread - discounts that bring the prices of those items down to below-average cost for the Bay Area. Instead of being available only to weekly customers, Farmstead will now offer this program to all same-day customers, and the discount will be applied to products that have been purchased at least once in the last two visits.

“Our Refill & Save program has been extremely popular with customers as many households order the same staples each time they shop,” said Pradeep Elankumaran, founder and CEO of Farmstead. “Farmstead’s focus on these staple products and our use of AI models to predict demand allows us to reduce costs for our customers on frequently ordered household groceries. As we fulfill our mission to make high quality locally sourced food available to all and reduce food waste, Refill & Save is an integral part of our offering.”

Typically, grocers - and nearly all grocery delivery services - charge a premium for fresh, locally sourced food, along with layers of additional costs, making it out of reach for the average family. Farmstead is turning that model on its head, using artificial intelligence powered predictive models to significantly improve efficiency and reduce costs, to pass the savings along to its customers while helping local growers increase sales.

The Farmstead team developed sophisticated AI-based tech to accurately predict what people would buy, stock its micro-warehouses accordingly, and deliver within an hour. In the last two years, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone, taking on behemoths like Amazon and Instacart in this crowded but massive $1T grocery space.

Farmstead’s Refill & Save offering is available to all customers beginning today, with no additional charges. Shop on Farmstead at https://www.farmsteadapp.com .

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using AI technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @farmsteadapp.

