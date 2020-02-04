OPTIZMO™ Releases Updated Opt-Out Infographic for 2019

/EIN News/ -- The new infographic provides an update to the company’s initial infographic from 2018.



AUSTIN, Tx, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email compliance and suppression list management has announced the release of its new Email Opt-Out Infographic, with updated data for 2019.

The company delivered the email marketing industry’s first in-depth look at global opt-out behavior in 2018, with the release of its first three infographics on the subject. Those first three content releases focused on WHERE opt-outs come from, WHEN they occur, and WHAT technology is used to generate the requests.

OPTIZMO is uniquely qualified to create these infographics and data analysis, due to its position as the industry leader in delivering solutions around the collection, processing, storage, and distribution of email suppression files. The company processes hundreds of millions of email opt-out requests every year, providing it with insights into these requests at a macro level.

Based on the strong reception that was generated by the initial infographics, the company has produced a follow-up in the form of this new infographic, focused on sample data collected during a period in 2019. The updated infographic combines many of the data points from the previous three releases, to create a high-level look at email unsubscribe activity across geography, time, and some of the technical specifications behind the requests.

“We were thrilled with the feedback we received from our previous email opt-out infographics from clients, partners, and others in the industry,” said Khris Thayer, CEO of OPTIZMO. “Putting together and analyzing an updated data set for 2019 provided some great insights on how opt-out activity changed from one year to the next. We look forward to continuing this series in 2020 to begin identifying possible trends that can inform companies using email as one of their marketing channels.”

The infographic is available for download on the OPTIZMO website at - https://www.optizmo.com/blog/2019-email-opt-out-infographic/

Since its founding in 2009, OPTIZMO has delivered industry-leading compliance solutions for companies involved in email and SMS marketing. The company supports clients around the world, in their compliance initiatives working with various sets of rules and regulations impacting their marketing programs. OPTIZMO is also a recognized thought-leader in the industry, regularly publishing authoritative content and speaking at various industry events.

ABOUT OPTIZMO

OPTIZMO Technologies is the recognized thought-leader in the email and online marketing space for email suppression list management, email campaign management, data management, and risk mitigation services relative to email compliance. With an expert staff in pursuit of unrivaled efficiency, innovative technology and an insatiable desire to problem-solve, clients find a customer-centric business model that not only enhances the way OPTIZMO clients do business but drives the company forward. The company is headquartered in Austin, TX, and has offices and team members in Charleston, Denver, and Brisbane, Australia. www.optizmo.com

