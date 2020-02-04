Schafer Condon Carter (SCC) Names Former Edelman, Google Exec Joshua Baze as Chief Digital Officer

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joshua Baze, who most recently led digital strategy and planning across Edelman’s North American practice as Executive VP, Planning and Strategy, has joined SCC as its Chief Digital Officer it was announced today. “We’re very excited to add Josh to our leadership team,” said SCC CEO Richard McDonald. “He’s a world-class digital marketer and an amazing fit with our high energy culture.”



SCC was named Small Agency of the Year/Midwest in 2018 (AdAge) and one of the Chicago Tribune’s “Best Places to Work” in three of the last four years (including 2019). The agency has put up 30 consecutive years of profitable growth according to McDonald, who became the agency’s third CEO in December 2019. “We’re on a mission to help our clients grow their businesses and brands through the use of data-driven insights that fuel strategy, creative––and results.”

Baze is a 25-year veteran of advertising and digital agency planning departments. At Google, he was responsible for managing digital planning and strategy efforts across the entire Food, Beverage & Restaurant vertical (covering over 140 brands). He has worked with 42 of the world’s 50 biggest advertisers across virtually all business categories, pioneering digital research and online marketing methodologies along the way.

He has long been champion of data driven marketing for many CPG companies including Kraft, Kimberley-Clark, AB-InBev, Mondolez, and S.C. Johnson. He has extensive experience managing global brand strategy, and developing global insight & strategy work for brands like AB-InBev, NIVEA, Paper-Mate, Alka-Seltzer, Samsung, Kellogg’s, Alitalia, Discover / Diners Club, YUM! Brands, and many others. His category experience includes CPG, Pharma, Professional Services, QSR, Pet Food & Pet Care, Telecommunications, Beauty & Personal Care, Consumer Electronics, Entertainment, and Banking & Financial Services categories.

“I am thrilled to join the team at SCC,” said Baze. “There aren’t many agencies that are fully integrated across the agency space that also delivers award-winning creative work for top brands. SCC’s ‘We work for humans’ ethos perfectly positions the organization for continued growth with the promise of great creative and execution informed by data – as all data stems from human behavior.” He graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science degree, double majoring in Advertising and American History.

McDonald and Baze have joined SCC at a time of significant momentum. The agency recently announced several new clients including UC Medicine, the Indiana Pacers NBA franchise, Casey’s General Stores, The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar Racing and the Indianapolis 500.

About SCC:

SCC is an independent creative and digital marketing agency that connects humans and brands through thoughtful, insight-fueled experiences. A simple mission drives SCC’s entrepreneurial, people-first, results-obsessed culture – We work for humans™. SCC’s work for its clients is based on deep human insights and an understanding of the communities and cultures within which brands compete. SCC's integrated practices include SCCdigital, SCCprism (PR, Influencer, Social Media), SCCdesign, SCCmedia, and MAKE247 content studio. The company also operates a private equity portfolio, SCCventures, with holdings in the food and tech sectors. SCC is privileged to work with outstanding partners that include Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, the Chicago Cubs, IDEAL INDUSTRIES, Portillo’s Restaurants, Fresh Thyme Farmers Market and Solo Cup. SCC employs over 120 creative, energetic, passionate professionals based in Chicago’s West Loop. For more information, visit https://WeWorkforHumans.com/

