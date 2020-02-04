Seedlip Non-Alc Spirits Presenting Sponsor Of The 2020 SXSW Wellness Expo

Hosting Panel On Culture & Human Connection

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEEDLIP, the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirit, is the presenting sponsor at this year’s South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Wellness Expo. With over 400,000 in attendance at SXSW 2019, SXSW is widely known as a laboratory of ideas and a hub for unexpected discoveries. On March 14th, from 12:30pm-1:30pm, Seedlip will lead a conversation on how ‘Our Desire for Human Connection is Shifting Culture,’ touching upon the ways in which digital media has fostered a desire for more tangible, meaningful connections. Moderated by Seedlip COO, Emma Wykes, the panel will include: Taryn Toomey, Sophia Roe and Ron Finley.

Taryn Toomey, globally recognized founder of ‘The Class’, a practice of self-study through physical conditioning, will open the panel with a consolidated version of ‘The Class Relieve’–a powerful, no-sweat mindfulness and embodiment session.

"I am excited to bring The Class to SXSW this year alongside Seedlip and join the conversation about the power of human connection and community, which have held such a profound role in my life and shaped the work we do in The Class."

Seedlip COO, Emma Wykes, will moderate the panel, stating that, “We are thrilled to be a part of the SXSW Wellness Expo. As a brand that truly prioritizes its global team, ensuring that we feel connected and supported by one another from both a personal and professional standpoint is an integral part of Seedlip’s culture. I’m excited to bring this conversation to the Wellness stage with leaders of their respective fields.”

Chef, writer & food & feelings enthusiast, Sophia Roe, brings her perspective on making the food and wellness industry more diverse, more inclusive, and more accepting. “SXSW is the culmination of human expression. This is the place people come to share their craft with the world all in the name of connection, culture, and community. Being part of that story this year with Seedlip is an ultimate joy, and I’m beyond excited to share, learn, and discover. “

Nicknamed the “Gangsta Gardener,” Ron Finley began an urban farming revolution in Los Angeles, with a belief that gardens build communities through planting the seeds and tools for healthy living. "We must realize that we are nature, that we are the stars, the air, the water, and the soil. We are all connected like a rhizome, whether we see it or not. We must realize the real lies."

Throughout the Wellness weekend (March 13-15th), Seedlip will have a pop-up bar serving a selection of non-alcoholic cocktails, as well as a Digital Detox Bar at “The Deep End” activation hub by Vox Media. Preparing guests for the high-impact of SXSW, Seedlip will also be dropping cocktail rescue kits in select hotel rooms throughout the Austin area.

About Seedlip

Launched in the UK in 2015, Seedlip pioneered the non-alcoholic category with the introduction of the world’s first distilled non-alcoholic spirits. Solving the ever-growing dilemma of ‘what to drink when you’re Not drinking®,’ Seedlip offers an elevated option in three expressions: aromatic Seedlip Spice 94, herbaceous Seedlip Garden 108, and citrus-forward Seedlip Grove 42.

Since it’s sell-out debut in London’s Selfridges, Seedlip now has a presence in 28 markets with over 8,000 accounts worldwide, including 300 Michelin * restaurants. Seedlip was founded by ninth generation British Pea Farmer, Ben Branson, in his kitchen in the woods with a small copper still & a copy of The Art of Distillation written in 1651–a documentation of apothecaries’ distilled non-alcoholic herbal remedies.

For more information and serves, please visit www.seedlipdrinks.com, and follow us on Instagram at @seedlipsocial or Facebook.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA. Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About SXSW

South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals dedicates itself to helping creative people achieve their goals. Founded in 1987 in Austin, Texas, SXSW is best known for its convergence of the interactive, film and music industries. The event, an essential destination for global professionals, features sessions, showcases, screenings, exhibitions, and a variety of networking opportunities. SXSW proves that the most unexpected discoveries happen when diverse topics and people come together. SXSW 2020 will take place March 13-22, 2020.

