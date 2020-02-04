Igneous and Wasabi Partner for Enterprise NAS Backup and Archive

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Igneous, the SaaS data management company for file intensive environments, today announced its partnership with Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, as a simple, affordable, fast and secure cloud storage provider. Igneous now supports using Wasabi as a target for NAS backup and archive. As enterprises increasingly turn to cloud storage for data protection capacity, many of them are encountering new challenges when predicting their cloud SLAs and operating costs.



For enterprises looking to simplify their cloud strategy, the pairing of Igneous and Wasabi enables the movement of unstructured data from any primary NAS system to Wasabi storage at a predictable and cost-effective price point. Wasabi provides an affordable cloud storage pricing model with no egress fees or API requests, unlike other cloud storage providers. Offering a highly parallelized system architecture, Wasabi is a high-performance, one-size-fits-all object storage service that eliminates the need for hierarchical cloud storage tiers and policies.

Igneous enables enterprise companies with petabytes of file data or billions of files to store through Wasabi as a target for backup and archive operations. Igneous provides a multi-threaded scan engine, AdaptiveSCAN, that can discover and index billions of files per day. In addition, the Igneous data-movement engine, IntelliMOVE, organizes data into dozens of parallel streams that can leverage available network bandwidth between NAS systems and Wasabi to meet the most demanding SLAs.

“We are excited to partner with Wasabi as a common concern with enterprises shifting from secondary data centers to cloud is the transaction costs associated with moving and accessing data. Wasabi provides predictable pricing, fast access and security at lower operational costs,” said Christian Smith, VP of Product at Igneous.

“Igneous Unstructured Data Management as-a-Service combined with Wasabi hot cloud storage provides the highest performing and most cost effective solution for replacing on-premise NAS backup and archive with the cloud,” said Jim Donovan, SVP, Product at Wasabi. “Igneous delivers intelligent analysis of NAS environments with rapid file migration and Wasabi delivers hot cloud storage at $5.99/TB/mo without the highly annoying charges for API access and data egress.”

