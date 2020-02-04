India Light Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis, 2018-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Vehicle Leasing Market in India, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fleet leasing is still an emerging market in India. The implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) created uncertainty in the fleet leasing market dented growth rates through H2 of 2017 and 2018. Leasing companies are expected to educate their customers on the implications of GST and revive growth in 2019. Financial leasing is expected to grow faster than operational leasing due to higher demand from SMEs, as it offers attractive features (e.g., zero down payment) which is not available with credit purchases.



Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing number of challenges faced by companies, such as vehicle funding, fleet maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Businesses, in the current market conditions, are focused on their core products/services and seek to outsource all other support activities.

Mobility is a significant department - starting from fleet purchase to remarketing at a competitive price - and for each of the segments in the value chain, unless an expert team is on the job, issues such as cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance and risks of dips in residual value can crop up. Leasing the fleet enables hassle-free mobility, on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, amongst other benefits. This has driven the growth of the leasing market, given it a structure and regulated the ecosystem.



Study Coverage

This study sheds light on the market size across passenger vehicle (PV) and light commercial vehicle (LCV) segments and provides sales/parc data for the total market and fleet and company car (true fleet) segments. The company car segment is discussed in detail, with a focus on the actual development and the growth potential of financial lease, operational lease, and outright purchase.

The analysis takes into account historical data and current market conditions and insights and opinions from market participants to provide a five-year outlook on growth opportunities (for the 2018-2023 time period). In addition to market data (PV and LCV) on new registrations and portfolio, the study provides actual competitor data (portfolio) for the leading leasing service providers in the country. Competitor data is available for both the leasing segments (operational and financial) for the base year, 2018.



The evolution of any industry depends on transformational trends linked to the macroeconomic factors of the region and the emerging business models that reflect innovation in mobility solutions, such as rental, carsharing, integrated mobility and alternative powertrain. The study covers these evolutionary trends that are expected to shape the market.

For leasing providers and other companies that share the leasing ecosystem, their interest lies in the growth opportunities that they need to leverage and the strategic imperatives that help them pursue growth and success. Overall, the study provides a region-specific 360-degree understanding of the leasing space and offers a detailed account of the key trends, market overview, and outlook.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements - New Fleet & Company Car Registrations

Market Engineering Measurements - Fleet & Company Car Parc

2. Research Scope and Definition

Research Scope, Objectives, and Methodology

Definitions

Market Structure

Fleet Segmentation

Car Sharing

3. Market Forces - Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

4. Total Market for Fleet and Company Cars

Total New Fleet and Company Car Registrations

Total New Fleet and Company Car Parc

Total New Fleet and Company Car

5. Total New Company Car Registrations and Parc Analysis by Funding Type

Total New Company Car Registrations

Total Company Car Parc

6. Total Company Car Registration by Segment

Powertrain Segmentation

Sales Channel (Direct Vs. Indirect)

Vehicle Brand Class (Premium Vs. Non-Premium)

7. Competitor Market Shares

Operational Leasing

Financial Leasing

8. Analysis of Total Private Leasing Segment (New Registrations and Parc)

Total Private Leasing - New Registrations

Total Private Leasing - Parc

Private Leasing Market

9. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Companies Mentioned



ALD Automotive

Arval

Avis India

BMW FS

Hyundai

Kotak Mahindra Leasing

LeasePlan

Magma Auto Lease

Mahindra & Mahindra

Maruti Finance

Maruti Suzuki

ORIX

SMAS Auto Leasing

Skoda

Sundaram Finance

TranzLease

