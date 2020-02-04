TDK Announces New Series of Compact Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors With High Ripple Current Capability

/EIN News/ -- ISELIN, N.J., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDK Corporation today announced the new B43707* and B43727* series of EPCOS aluminum electrolytic capacitors with screw terminals. They are designed for rated voltages of between 400 V DC and 450 V DC and cover a capacitance range from 1800 µF to 18,000 µF. One unique feature of this series is their high CV product, which enables very compact dimensions. Depending on capacitance and voltage the capacitors measure in at just 51.6 mm x 80.7 mm to 76.9 mm x 220.7 mm (d x h).



The capacitors are designed for a maximum operating temperature of 85 °C and offer a very high ripple current capability of up to 63.9 A AC (100 Hz, 60 °C). A special base cooling design is available, which doubles the ripple current capability. The B43707* series is intended for mounting with ring clips, whereas the B43727* series has a threaded stud on the base of the can.

The robust new capacitors are suitable for use in industrial power supplies, frequency converters or UPS systems. In addition, they can be deployed in renewable energy applications such as the converters in photovoltaic and wind power plants.

Main applications

Power supplies, frequency converters or UPS systems

Converters in photovoltaic and wind power plants

Main features and benefits

Compact dimensions from 51.6 mm x 80.7 mm to 76.9 mm x 220.7 mm (d x h)

High ripple current capability of up to 63.9 A AC at 100 Hz and 60 °C

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a leading electronics company based in Tokyo, Japan. It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in the areas of information and communication technology and automotive, industrial and consumer electronics. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2019, TDK posted total sales of USD 12.5 billion and employed about 105,000 people worldwide.

You can download this text and associated images from www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/en/200204 .

Further information on the products can be found under www.tdk-electronics.tdk.com/alu_screw .

Please forward reader inquiries to marketing.communications@tdk-electronics.tdk.com .

Contacts:

Debbie Martin

Marketing Communications Manager

TDK Electronics Inc.

732-906-4364

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7524b17e-e7b8-4ffa-8dca-8bc108f0e310

Epcos Cap ALU B43707* and B43727* series of EPCOS aluminum electrolytic capacitors with screw terminals



