Mission Named to Built In LA’s 2020 ‘Best Places to Work’ List

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network ( APN ), today announced it has been honored as one of Built In LA’s Best Places to Work – selected both as one of Los Angeles’ Best Midsize Companies to Work For and as one of the Companies With the Best Benefits . Top businesses are selected based on data submitted by companies and their employees.



Mission continues to earn recognition as a workplace that emphasizes employee enjoyment, benefits, work-life balance, and career growth opportunities. The company was also recently named to Los Angeles Business Journal’s list of Best Places to Work in LA. Additionally, Mission has received several Comparably awards over the past year – based on anonymous employee sentiment at 50,000 U.S. companies – for its employee perks , executive leadership , and professional development .

“Mission is committed to providing a working environment that our employees are excited about being a part of – one that continually encourages, supports, and rewards them,” said Karoline Saffi, Vice President, People & Culture, Mission. “We are proud to be named to Built In LA’s Best Places to Work in 2020 and to see our employee-centric workplace, company culture, and benefits program celebrated with this new honor.”

Mission also actively nurtures its roots in Los Angeles as a contributor to the AWS Educate program, through which Mission helps shape the curriculum of a one-year cloud computing certificate program available at 19 participating Los Angeles community colleges. The program trains students in AWS and prepares them for careers in cloud computing. Relatedly, Mission partnered with AWS Educate to launch its Cloud Computing Internship Program, onboarding graduates of the cloud computing certificate program to gain real-world, on-the-job experience at Mission’s Los Angeles office.

Maria Christopoulos Katris, CEO and Co-Founder of Built In, said: “We extend our heartfelt congratulations to our 2020 honorees. Built In aims to change lives by connecting talented tech professionals with jobs they were born to do. These companies have become part of that mission because they stand for more than just the work they’re doing. They stand for their people and purpose.”

She added: “We also extend our gratitude. These companies exemplify what it means to be an employer of choice for today’s purpose-driven tech workforce. Writing about them inspires us daily and, in terms of our offering, gives us total confidence that the professionals who visit our websites will find work that gives them a strong sense of professional and personal meaning.”

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and Premier Consulting Partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on AWS. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Built In



Working in tech is a way of life. Built In helps people live it with purpose. Across the most vibrant tech hubs in the US, Built In helps tech professionals stay on top of tech news and trends, expand their networks and carve out futures at companies they believe in. Built In attracts a niche audience of 1 million tech professionals every month and, in 2019, the company hit a milestone, serving 1,100 companies annually. Built In recently launched BuiltIn.com, a national hub for tech trend coverage and resources to help professionals grow in their careers.

BEST PLACES TO WORK: METHODOLOGY

Built In’s list rates companies algorithmically based on compensation data and employer benefits. Rank is determined by combining a company’s score in each of these categories.

