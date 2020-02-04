View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM) Sannabis Announces New Cannabis Greenhouses in Colombia to house their Coveted Seed Bank for Certified CBD and THC Strains.

/EIN News/ -- Company also growing Cannabis in Uruguay to potentially import to U.S. after receiving Import Permit from United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

CALI, Colombia, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View Systems, Inc.’s (VSYM), medical marijuana and hemp subsidiary, Sannabis S.A.S. (“the Company”) announces construction of their greenhouses in Popayan, Colombia will be complete this week. The Company applied for a Seed Bank license prior to December 31, 2018, no more applications for seed bank licenses are being accepted. A Seed Bank license in Colombia is one of the most coveted licenses in the global cannabis sector.

Sannabis registered 160 strains and is working with Universidad del Cauca, the top University in Colombia’s major marijuana growing region. Sannabis and the University will be certifying the first 10 strains, 6 high in THC and 4 high in CBD. Sannabis’ license application for Psychoactive (THC) cultivation also allows for Non-Psychoactive (CBD) cultivation, therefore another license is not needed.

Once completed, Sannabis will post pictures of their finished greenhouses and will be providing updates of their certification processes. New entrants into Colombia’s medical marijuana sector will have to buy certified seeds from a licensed seed bank. The Company is certifying native strains of Colombia that are the most sought out in the World. A popular documentary highlights a European Seed Banks quest to get these strains from Cauca to no avail. Sannabis has been working in the region for over 20 years with unapparelled access to these strains.

Sannabis is also rebranding their former product line with products that are all registered with INVIMA, Colombia’s Health Authority. To view their previous catalog with product data sheet and Vademecum, click here . For a timeline of Sannabis’ 20 years socializing cannabis that eventually led to the legalization of medical marijuana in Colombia, visit https://www.sannabis.co/labor-social

Uruguay

Sannabis began hand planting hemp seeds in Uruguay from December 18- January 17. The first plants are impressively growing at close to 5 feet tall in just four weeks. In total the Company is planting 10-15 acres but their license is one of a very few issued for unlimited acreage.

To view time stamped pictures and videos of their Uruguay operations, from receiving imported seeds from Europe, to the plants growth from Dec. 18 to now, click here. Interested parties are encouraged to check this link for daily updated pictures and videos.

The USDA issued the Import Permit to the Company President for the import of the whole Cannabis plant or its parts including, flower, seed, stem, root, and leaf to be processed. The permit authorizes the import of Cannabis to the following designated ports: Nogales, AZ; El Segundo, CA; San Diego, CA; South San Francisco, CA; Miami, FL; Orlando, FL; Atlanta, GA; Agana, Guam; Honolulu, HI; Linden, NJ; Jamaica, NY; Carolina Puerto Rico; Humble, TX, Los Indios, TX; and SeaTac, WA. Import Permit # P37-20-00233 was issued on January 30, 2020 and expires on January 30, 2023. The USDA also issued custom shipping labels with this permit number to be used when importing cannabis.

The Company will also be updating their profile on OTC Markets to reflect their current shares outstanding which are approximately 700 Million shares. The Company will be making great strides in the next few weeks to better identify itself as a major player in the cannabis industry with greater transparency.

About View Systems Inc.

View Systems Inc. provides security and surveillance products to law enforcement facilities such as correctional institutions as well as to government agencies, schools, courthouses, event and sports venues, the military and commercial businesses. View Systems' products are used by commercial businesses and residential consumers wishing to monitor their assets and limit their liability. For more information, visit www.viewsystems.com

View Systems Inc. ( www.viewsystems.com ) is the developer of the ViewScan Weapons Detection System, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) sanctioned product used by law enforcement and correctional facilities, government agencies, schools, courthouses, special events, sports venues, military, and commercial businesses. View Systems acquired Colombian Cannabis company, Sannabis, to diversify into the burgeoning Cannabis industry with new management committed to continue developing their ViewScan Weapons Detection System in Colombia for the local and international market. View Systems intends to file for a name and symbol change in the near future, however, they will continue to develop their newly enhanced state of the art ViewScan products in Barranquilla, Colombia for the local and international markets.

ViewScan is installed at government agencies in Washington, DC and elsewhere, major school systems, correctional facilities, ports, and police stations around the world. View Scan has also been used at events where top security clearance is required for former Presidents. In this Market Survey Report commissioned by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), ViewScan demonstrated more features than their top competitors, https://www.dhs.gov/sites/default/files/publications/WTMD-MSR_0614-508.pdf

