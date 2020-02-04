The Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market is expected to grow by USD 1.39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period

Global Offshore Oil and Gas Seismic Equipment and Acquisitions Market 2020-2024 The analyst has been monitoring the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.

39 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period. Our reports on global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P projects. In addition, increasing adoption of 4d seismic survey technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market is segmented as below:

Technology

• 3D Seismic Survey

• 2D Seismic Survey

• 4D Seismic Survey



Geographic segmentation

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



Key Trends for global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market growth

This study identifies increasing adoption of 4d seismic survey technology as the prime reasons driving the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global offshore oil and gas seismic equipment and acquisitions market, including some of the vendors such as Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Co., Fugro NV, ION Geophysical Corp., Mitcham Industries Inc., PGS ASA, Polarcus Ltd., SAExploration Holdings Inc., SeaBird Exploration Plc, Shearwater GeoServices Holdings AS and TGS-NOPEC Geophysical Co. ASA .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

