Synapse Design’s Continued Fast Growth Drives Opening of Two Offshore Semiconductor Design Centers

Design Centers located in Ahmedabad, India and Penang, Malaysia offer efficient business environments focusing on tech business growth

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synapse Design, one of the largest independent semiconductor design partners, today announces the official opening of its newest semiconductor design centers: One in Ahmedabad, India and one in Penang, Malaysia. With the addition of these two design centers, the company now has eight offshore design centers (ODC) providing its global clients with easy access to top notch engineering talent throughout the world. The Company is seeking top-notch engineers at all eight design centers.



“Our rapid growth and global expansion is excellent news for us, our clients and the communities where we base our ODCs. While our customers benefit from a large, diverse base of highly-trained, specialized engineers, the communities receive revenue to support their economic development and many of their residents will join our team enjoying exciting career opportunities,” said Satish Bagalkotkar, Synapse CEO and Co-founder.

The Synapse Design client base includes many of the largest semiconductor and systems companies in the world developing state-of-the art products, such as mobile devices, complex routers/switches, consumer products, storage, cloud, 5G, highly automated vehicles (HAV), AI, IoT and others. Synapse provides proven results for analog, mixed signal and digital SoC and ASIC designs. The company further differentiates itself by providing EDA and application software.

“There were many factors motivating our selection of Ahmedabad and Penang for new ODC sites including a well-established, public works infrastructure, a large pool of top engineering talent, access to a proven supply chain and proximity to many clients,” said Devesh Gautam, COO and Co-founder.

Founded in 2003, Synapse Design was launched to provide clients with one-stop design services and technical support for a broad range of products. The Company has structured its services and flexible engagement model to enable clients to achieve first-time success developing ASIC/SoC/IP products in the most efficient, reliable and cost-effective means possible. Carefully screened and trained, Synapse engineers are among the industry’s most-experienced analog, mixed-signal and digital designers. The Company further differentiates itself by offering advanced software design teams enabling hardware-software co-design supporting fastest time-to-product goals.

For more information about Synapse Design, Penang, Malaysia:

Sales@synapse.com

Synapse Design Automation Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

GBS@Myang Mall .

Unit# 1. 13-17 , Mayang Mall , Lengkok Mayang Pasir ,

Baru, Penang , Malaysia . 11950

Contact Person – Fred. Joseph

Tel: Contact: 604 – 377 2102

Email – fred@synapse-da.com



For more information about Synapse Design, Ahmedabad,Gujarat, India:

sales@synapse.com

302, Baleshwar Avenue,

Shidhnath Mahadev Mandir Marg,

Bodakdev, Ahmedabad,

Gujarat 380054

+91-79-68221400



