Seattle’s Denny Substation earns award for urban substation design

Industry judges select Denny as among the ‘Best of the Best Projects’

/EIN News/ -- Hailey, ID, Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Industry judges have selected Seattle City Light’s Denny Substation project as one of the 20 winners of Engineering News Record’s annual Best of the Best Projects competition.

ENR will announce three of the winning projects later as finalists for Project of the Year. One project will take home the top honor, which will be revealed alongside profiles of all 20 winning projects in the pages of ENR’s national March 23 issue.

Last spring, POWER Engineers, Incorporated (POWER) and other teams submitted a total of 918 projects into 20 categories to one of ENR’s 10 regional Best Projects competitions. City Light’s Denny Substation won the Northwest’s Best Project Award in the Energy-Industrial category. Those 200 winning regional projects then automatically moved on to be judged among the other regional winners by a new, national jury.

POWER served as the program manager for Denny Substation’s consultant team and oversaw electrical design. POWER provided the essential services that City Light needed to deliver a unique, community friendly and successful project.

Seattle City Light used state-of-the-art technology, skilled and diverse engineering and especially a community-focused public involvement program to deliver the new high-voltage substation that is compatible with its densely populated neighborhood. Denny’s double-cantilever walls shimmer in the sunlight and its translucent glass panels emit a soft glow when illuminated at night. The substation uniquely celebrates its location and provides spaces for people to not only view the workings of the substation but to meet, play, eat and enjoy outdoor art.

POWER’s services included preliminary and detailed design of substation, transmission and distribution electrical systems. POWER also provided advanced substation automation design using modern communication networking, security and messaging protocols. Other services included electrical system studies and construction support.

Constructing the substation presented demanding technical and design puzzles because a lot of equipment and functions had to go into a relatively limited space that didn’t allow for a typical open-air insulated substation. Initial equipment includes four bays of 115 kV gas-insulated switchgear, three 115-13.8 kV power transformers, a 115 kV line inductor with integrated GIS, a 13.8 kV switchgear building with 72 interrupter positions, four 13.8 kV capacitor banks and three 13.8 kV grounding banks.

About POWER Engineers: POWER Engineers is a global consulting engineering firm specializing in the delivery of integrated solutions for energy, food and beverage facilities, environmental and federal markets. POWER Engineers offers complete multidiscipline engineering and program management services. Founded in 1976, it is an employee-owned company with 47 offices and more than 2,600 employees throughout the United States and abroad.

Janet Metzger POWER Engineers (208) 288-6132 janet.metzger@powereng.com



