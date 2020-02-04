ClickIPO Integration with ETNA Trader Opens Access to IPOs

Brokerages on ETNA’s platform now able to offer IPO and follow-on offerings to investors

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClickIPO Securities, LLC (ClickIPO), the IPO Marketplace for individual retail investors, announced today its technology integration with the ETNA Trader platform. ETNA Trader is an out-of-the-box white-label investment trading platform for online broker dealers to buy and sell currently trading stocks. The ClickIPO integration enables online brokerages using ETNA Trader to provide their customers access to IPOs and follow-on offerings.



While existing individual integrations for online broker dealers with ClickIPO have been a step forward in offering more retail investors access to IPOs, the partnership with ETNA Trader casts a wider net, creating an opportunity for an entire network of broker dealers to access IPOs and follow-on offerings on one platform.

“ETNA’s trading platform works with a large number of brokerages, which allows ClickIPO to expand our investor network and partner with new brokerages while minimizing the technology lift on both sides,” says Scott Coyle, CEO of ClickIPO. “A custom brokerage integration can typically take months to achieve, meaning ClickIPO’s integration with ETNA can shorten this process to just a few weeks for brokerages utilizing the ETNA Trader platform.”

Current online brokerages who already utilize the core ETNA product can now add the ability to offer their customers IPOs and follow-on offerings with additional API (application programming interface) connections. New ETNA customers will have the option of utilizing ClickIPO’s offerings immediately.

“This integration with ClickIPO allows us to expand our platform with a more robust offering for our broker dealer clients,” comments Pavel Arifullin, CEO and president of ETNA. “This not only helps our existing clients offer a sought-after product, but also allows new online brokerages to start providing IPO and follow-on offering access to their growing base of customers.”

About ClickIPO

ClickIPO Securities, LLC, exclusively offers the mobile ClickIPO platform designed to give Individual Investors access to hundreds of IPOs and Secondary Offerings each year. Its technology gives Underwriters valuable insight into investor behavior through the data it gathers and the app's "ClickIPO Investor Score", providing a retail distribution channel similar to dealing with institutions.

ClickIPO Securities, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. ClickIPO Holdings, LLC is the parent company of Click IPO Securities, LLC, and owns the proprietary technology application known as ClickIPOTM. ClickIPO Holdings has granted Click IPO Securities, LLC an exclusive and perpetual license to use the application and authorization to relicense it for use by other registered broker dealers, including your broker dealer of record. The application might not be available in some jurisdictions.

About ETNA Trader

ETNA is a privately owned U.S.-based capital markets technology provider. Founded in 2003, ETNA supplies leading broker dealers, digital advisors and FinTechs with a white label trading platform as a service. Clients benefit from using turnkey software with middle and back office, trading APIs, digital onboarding and web and mobile trading frontends. ETNA shortens the route to market for innovative financial products and services, while businesses can focus on their core offering. ETNA’s technology has been routinely featured in Barron’s Best Online Brokers, Investopedia and Benzinga FinTech Awards.

Contact:

Marcus Freeland

Marketing at ClickIPO

marketing@clickipoholdings.com

Olga Zhukova

Digital Marketing at ETNA

marketing@etnasoft.com



