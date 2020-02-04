Imagerunner Advance Dx: The Digital Transformation Hub Creating New Revenue Streams

The workplace is changing rapidly. For your customers, digitisation is a top priority and they need a partner who can support them on their journey. That's why we're evolving our portfolio beyond pure print and scan technology, to help you become a digital transformation enabler - elevating your offering and opening new revenue streams. Meet the new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range: the digital transformation "hub" where print and digital are seamlessly integrated.

A digitisation partner

We understand that to be competitive, you’ve got to stay one step ahead of your customer needs. That’s why we’ve taken the DNA of the imageRUNNER ADVANCE portfolio you love and built in years of innovation and market insight. The result? The new imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range of MFPs - the culmination of advancements in productivity, collaboration, cyber resilience, efficiency and reliability in one transformative series.

“We know that customers are increasingly moving towards digital. That’s why our devices aren’t just printers,” said Somesh Adukia Managing Director of CCNA. “Our technology is designed to help you grow your offering from technology supplier to digital transformation partner, stepping up to evolving customer needs in a digital world.”

Reducing service costs

Driving profit also means cutting costs. That’s why we’re designing technology to reduce the maintenance and serviceability required from you. Years of innovation and improvements mean that the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range is even more reliable. And you don’t just take it from us, we’re consistently being recognised for the quality of our technology. Industry analyst, Keypoint Intelligence has awarded us their BLI 2020 Copier MFP Line of the Year for imageRUNNER ADVANCE [1]. Better quality technology means less time and money spent on maintenance and engineering costs, freeing your team up to focus on more value-driving work.

Meanwhile, with the integration of our software and hardware, serviceability is also straight forward. You can now offer customers a single integrated ecosystem. If your customer encounters issues, they’re faster and simpler to solve, with just one point of contact.

Transforming productivity

Modern business is dynamic, and your customers are demanding the technology to keep up. With the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range, digitising, archiving and retrieving documents has never been so easy. Streamlining document workflows throughout their lifecycle, our enhanced high-speed duplex scanning cuts out unnecessary admin by capturing information accurately, securely and in record time. Say goodbye to slow workflows and hello to productivity!

Flexible cloud integration

Whether they’re new to cloud, or already have solutions in place, the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX portfolio can support your customer, whatever their set-up. It’s compatible with many third-party cloud platforms, including PaperCut, Kofax and now, Concur, creating new revenue opportunities for you to support integration.

Meanwhile, thanks to closer integration between our software and hardware, it’s simpler for customers to access our cloud-delivered solutions for content and output management. With uniFLOW Online Express now embedded in the device, that means it’s easier for you to upsell customers to uniFLOW Online, to access additional cloud connectors for advanced scanning, security and reporting features.

“Today’s businesses have complex hybrid set ups - balancing legacy, new, on-premise and cloud technology. So we understand that our channel partners need a flexible solution,” concludes Somesh Adukia. “The imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX range is designed to overcome compatibility concerns and create an even more attractive, flexible solution to help you drive profit.”

[1] https://www.keypointintelligence.com/news/awards/2020/canon-claims-bli-2020-copier-mfp-line-of-the-year-award-from-keypoint-intelligence/

Key Specs

1 pass ADF 270 ipm for duplex A4 (unrivalled speed on the market)

New stain-resistant glass (only available from Canon)

Ergonomic design of the ADF

uniFLOW Online Express embedded as standard for cloud connectivity

Output management software, UniFLOW Online, can now be deployed straight from the device, on subscription, for easier adoption and implementation

Even quieter scanning operation, making the imageRUNNER ADVANCE DX a leading solution for working office environments

Media Contact: Canon Moyen-Orient Mai Youssef mai.youssef@canon-me.com

About Canon Central and North Africa: Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA) (https://www.Canon-CNA.com/) is a division within Canon Middle East FZ LLC (CME), a subsidiary of Canon Europe. The formation of CCNA in 2015 is a strategic step that aims to enhance Canon’s business within the Africa region - by strengthening Canon’s in-country presence and focus. CCNA also demonstrates Canon’s commitment to operating closer to its customers and meeting their demands in the rapidly evolving African market.

Canon has been represented in the Africa continent for more than 15 years through distributors and partners that have successfully built a solid customer base in the region. CCNA will ensure the provision of high quality, technologically advanced products that meet the requirements of Africa’s rapidly evolving marketplace.

With over 100 employees, it will manage sales and marketing activities across 44 countries in Africa. Canon’s corporate philosophy is Kyosei – ‘living and working together for the common good’. For more information: www.Canon-CNA.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.